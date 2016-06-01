The Launch of Freesumes Makes It Easy to Get a Modern Resume

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Freesumes is launching its new website chockfull of free resume templates for job seekers who want to make a great first impression with recruiters. From tech and healthcare to education and retail, the website offers a broad range of creative resumes in Microsoft Word format.



When on the hunt for that dream job, it is critical for a resume to grab the attention of the recruiter right away. Recruiters look at each application for about six seconds. According to Hertzel Betito, the Founder of Freesumes, "Your resume needs to pass this lightning-fast review and grab the recruiter's attention immediately. The span of the initial view is in the blink of an eye and the decision to continue to read your resume is made in a heartbeat."



The first to view the document are likely non-management staff who are seeking a way to weed out potential candidates according to Freesumes. In today's world, there's a lot of competition out there. While it varies with the position and the company, 250 resumes are received for each corporate opening on average. That's a lot of documents for recruiters to go through, which explains the time crunch. "So, how do you stand out from the herd and get noticed?" is a question a lot of job hunters ask.. The answer according to the team at Freesumes is a resume that is well-designed with focus, punch and power. Simply put, the resume has to wow the recruiter.



A curriculum vitae that is not formatted properly can cut the chances of a person getting an interview by 60 percent. Relevant information must be placed where recruiter expect it. At most corporations, the first preliminary resume screening step is via a computerized ATS system that scans for keywords related to the position. If the document isn't customized with relevant keywords, it likely won't qualify for the next step of being reviewed by a human. If a live recruiter reviews the resume, they take on average less than two seconds looking for keywords that are strategically placed. If the resume isn't designed with the appropriate placed keywords so they can be easily spotted, it will likely be rejected.



The resume should include the essentials: name and contact details including email. It should clearly outline a breakdown of the applicant experience and education. Work experience should include job title, dates and a brief synopsis of the position.



A spokesman for Freesumes said: "While its format should be simple, it shouldn't be dull. Make it stand out with personal touches and with an idiosyncratic design. Skip the latest trends in typography and stick with simple fonts for easy readability. Most of the time, your resume will have to be accompanied with a cover letter. Its look should be formal and text should complement the resume. Three paragraphs are a good rule of thumb. Just be sure to write it up in a manner that is personal to the specific job you are applying for."



All around, the key to crafting a professional resume includes:



- Scannable information

- Organized information, such as experience and education

- Appropriate keywords

- Simple fonts



Turn to Freesumes for well-designed premium resume templates. It's free, and you can have an A+ resume in just minutes. The freebies are designed to make an impact to meet the blink test.



To learn more about Freesumes.com and the free services they offer job hunters, please visit www.Freesumes.com



About Freesumes.com

Freesumes.com we are dedicated to helping all jobseekers with creative resume templates, fully editable with Microsoft Word, all for FREE! (for personal use)



facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Freesumes/

and Twitter: https://twitter.com/freesumes