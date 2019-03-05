The Launch of the Kickstarter Campaign for WESN Allman, the Premium Pocket Knife

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2019 --WESN is a pragmatic and problem-solving company that has been around for a while. The company introduced the first WESN Micro Blade to the world in 2017, and this generated a lot of positive responses and feedback.



Now the company is on the verge of kick-starting another campaign for its newest knife in a few days. The premium pocket knife, WESN Allman, is a product of the company's ingenuity and craftsmanship.



WESN Allman comes with some innovative and cutting-edge features that are unique to it. The pocket knife is a compact, lightweight knife that features a 2.75'' blade and a 3.5'' handle which perfectly fits right in your hand. Also, the knife features an American-made SV35 steel blade that opens beautifully with a ball-bearing pivot.



WESN Allman is manual-open with a flipper tab for maximum control and ease. The frame of the knife is available in both titanium and G10 option which fosters its versatility. With these two materials used in designing the frame, Allman is better durable and reinforced in strength for optimum use.



Allman is a functional and sleek knife that is perfectly weighted and designed to exude beauty alongside its numerous functions. The company not only exquisitely crafted the premium pocket knife with ingenuity but also utilized the world's best materials in designing it.



This professional-grade, full-size, pocket knife is durable for cross-functionality including fishing, hunting, as a work tool, as well as general needs such as cutting, nipping, carving, and bottle-opening. Honestly, the limits to the versatility and functionality of the premium pocket knife are up to you and your imagination.



As a result of WESN Allman's lightweight and beauty, you can go out with it at your side wherever you go without feeling awkward, discomfort, or heavy.



WESN is a leading manufacturer of premium products to the global market, and the company is committed to delivering only the best of the best. More so, WESN offers the premium pocket knife with a lifetime guarantee.



Specs:



Blade Length: 2.8" (72mm)

Closed Length: 3.8" (97mm)

Open Length: 6.65" (169mm)

Handle Material: Grade 5 Titanium Scales or G10 Scales

Blade Steel: S35vn

Hardware: Stainless steel

Frame-lock or Liner lock

Pocket Clip

Keychain Hole

Lifetime Warranty