Corona, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --The Lawyers of Distinction is pleased to announce that Christopher Glenn Beckom of Corona, California, has been certified as a member. The Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to the top 10% of attorneys in the United States. Members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of an attorney's qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history.



Please see our website www.lawyersofdistinction.com for further details concerning membership qualification.



Christopher Glenn Beckom is an attorney practicing in the areas of Commercial Real Estate Transactions, Telecommunications Law, Land Use, Commercial Litigation, Contract Drafting and Negotiation, Corporate Formation and Governance, and Securities Regulation.



About Christopher Glenn Beckom

Christopher is graduate of Western State University, College of Law with a JD, and California State University, Long Beach with an MBA. Mr. Beckom is an active member of the California Association of Realtors, through the Pacific West Realtors Association. Mr. Beckom brings several years of transactional and commercial litigation experience within wireless industry, startup, and small business contexts.



Mr. Beckom currently sits on the boards of many non-profit, and he is very active in several community-based organizations.



Lawyers of Distinction shall not offer membership to more than 10% of attorneys in any given state. Lawyers of Distinction uses it own independent criteria, including both objective and subjective factors in determining if an attorney can be recognized as being within the top 10% of attorneys in the United States in their respective field. This designation is based upon the proprietary analysis of the Lawyers of Distinction organization alone, and is not intended to be endorsed by any of the 50 United States Bar Associations or The District of Columbia Bar Association.