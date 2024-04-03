The Leading eBook Retailer EbooksChoice.com Today Announced 50% Spring Savings

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2024 --EbooksChoice.com, the leading eBook retailer, today announced its annual 50% Spring Savings that customers won't want to miss. This 50% discount offer is based on standard list pricing and is available through 11:59 PM on April 7th, 2024. Use this promotional code at checkout: EBOOKSCHOICE-WQRM50 to save 50%.



Using Promotional Codes:

1. Write down the promotional code.

2. Add any PDF eBook or eTextbook offered by EbooksChoice to your Shopping Cart.

3. At checkout, enter the promotional code and click the Apply button. The savings will be deducted from your order total.



Avoid Common Mistakes:

1. Make sure you have entered the correct promotional code at checkout. Most codes are in caps, and some are case-sensitive, so the code might not work if you enter it in lowercase. If you copy-and-paste the code, be sure there are no blank spaces before or after that could prompt an error message. And if the code is email-specific, you will need access to that email account.

2. If you begin an order using your promotional code, but do not complete it, your promotion will be placed in your account, and you will not need to enter the code the next time you order. The discount will be automatically applied to qualifying orders.



Functionality is the key driver of eBook adoption. There are many benefits in using eBooks -- you can search 200 pages in a few seconds, you can carry a thousand books in a lightweight laptop; eBooks are typically cheaper than printed books, you can buy an eBook any time of the night or day and have it almost immediately, and so on.



But the functionality of the reading platform is another matter. There is a convoluted chain of interdependencies that falls between the time when the consumer forms the desire to buy an eBook and their finally being able to settle down and read their eBook. Support issues can arise at almost every link in this chain. And they do. Each technical hoop that a consumer has to jump through represents a disincentive for coming back again.



Publishers have operated a very successful and orderly economic model for about 500 years now. The expected adoption of eBooks hasn't helped this transition. Publishers are very busy managing the exigencies of their business, in a climate of shrinking margins and fierce competition. To ask them to divert scarce internal resources into a new business model -- a model that carries a heightened risk of -- is not trivial.



The process of acquiring a book (and getting the thing to work once you've downloaded it) can be daunting. The Microsoft solution does not currently handle images and tables well. These design elements are critical in publishing professional and educational books. The downloading process needs to be simplified. The reading platforms have to be stable. As the range grows and the buying and reading experiences improve, the low-cost channel will come into its own.



About EbooksChoice

EbooksChoice is a customer driven website that is dedicated to supplying a wide variety of fiction and non-fiction electronic books. We have over 4,000 titles in over 100 different categories for instant download anytime and anywhere in the world. We provide a fast growing library with great knowledge from business and beyond, right at your fingertips. Stay current in your professional life with our hand-picked selection of business books or simply relax and savor a book beyond business that spurs your curiosity.