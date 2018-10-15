The Leading PCA/PCBA Solution Provider at IstanbulLight

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2018 --Shenzhen Mincom Technic Co., Ltd is going to exhibit at the 11th International Lighting & Electricity Materials Fair and Congress, also known as Istanbul Light Fair in Istanbul Expo Center, Turkey. This year, more than 250 exhibitors will gather here to share their latest technologies and new products from September 19th to 22nd. As one of the most popular PCB manufacturing and assembly company based in China, Shenzhen Mincom Technic Co., Ltd has been offering full spec electrical manufacturing solutions for 10 years. MINCOM has cooperated with companies all over the world and specialized in providing high-quality PCB fabrication,PCB assembly and components sourcing services. From PCB design, PCB layout to PCB prototyping, mass fabrication to PCB assembly, and components procurement, MINCOM's one-stop PCB production solutions has shortened our clients products period to market and greatly improved return on investment (ROI) of OEMs.



MINCOM implements strictly defined manufacturing guidelines has passed ISO9001, IPC, and IATF16949 quality control system to guarantee the reliability and functionality of the products, widely applied in industrial control, telecommunication, smart home, safety & security, automobile electronics, medical electronics, new energy, and IoT industries. For every component being assembled on bare boards, step-by-step inspections and testing will be conducted to ensure that high standards are maintained.



MINCOM believes that clients' satisfaction is the key of any successful business. Thus, MINCOM always makes efforts to improve their service and ensure their assembled PCBs meet and exceed the specific requirements of their clients. Besides, MINCOM guarantees 36 hours delivery for small quantity sample production without sacrifice quality of fulfillment. So far, the company owns 35 SMT lines, 500 staffs and 13000 square meters factory in Shenzhen. Along the way, Shenzhen Mincom Co., Ltd has built a solid reputation of great quality, competitive price and fast delivery. The company will keep expanding the oversea market with better technology and services.



About Shenzhen Mincom Technic Co., Ltd

As a professional PCB and PCBA manufacturer, Shenzhen Mincom Technic Co., Ltd focuses on PCB/PCBA R&D and production. It provides full support to clients and guarantees small quantity order delivery within 36 hours, with the market covers Europe, North America, South America, Russia, Australia and all over Southeast Asia.