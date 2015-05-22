The Leaven Schedules Major Announcement at Local Mall

Fairfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2015 --On Friday, May 29, The Leaven will publicly present their new sign at Solano Mall near the See's Candy outlet. The event is free and open to the public. Festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will include recognition of Assemblyman Jim Frazier and his wife, Janet, for their generous contributions to The Leaven.



Additionally, The Leaven will be honoring Joe and Rochelle Sherlock who have had a significant influence on at-risk children in Solano County through their active support of The Leaven's in-community after-school tutoring and mentoring centers.



In addition to its award-winning after-school program, The Leaven offers Summer Success, a program that helps at-risk elementary school aged children improve their reading skills throughout the summer while also enjoying sports instruction, field trips, special activities and hours of fun provided at no cost to their families. On May 29, The Leaven will be announcing that this year, Summer Success will be available at all their centers, including a brand new one that will open in time for this highly anticipated summer program.



The Leaven currently operates 10 after-school tutoring centers in both Northern and Southern California, with plans to double the number of centers this year. Created through the partnerships of local community organizers, elected officials, churches, schools, businesses and social clubs; The Leaven continues to share the love and compassion of Christ through acts of mercy and help to our neighbors.



Each school day, The Leaven helps children improve their reading and math skills, understand and complete homework, and develop the necessary skills for success in school and in the future. The Leaven's centers are located right where these at-risk kids live, allowing our centers and its staff to become true members of the communities they serve. By working with the community, The Leaven is "helping kids & communities rise."



Contact:

Mark Lillis

707.410.9955

markl@myleaven.com