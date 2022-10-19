The LED Solution Is Undergoing Changes: How Comsight Caters to the Trend

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2022 --LED displays are undergoing tremendous changes with rapid technological advancements and demands for energy efficiency. Meanwhile, customers are not satisfied with ordinary LED display solutions but long for those with better performance while giving them a better user experience. These changes bring new opportunities and challenges to LED providers, meaning they have to respond to the trend and develop the LED solution more compatible with consumers' needs to stand out in the market.



The New Trend of the LED Display Solution

1.Expanding Application Scenarios

Recent years have witnessed the technological development of the LED display industry. For example, products with small spacing have gradually entered the market, and the technology of flexible and fine-pitch screens has become more mature. All these development further expands the application scenarios of LED display products.

Due to unlimited extension, no visual stitching, brightness, color, and reliability, LED displays have almost replaced indoor LCD screens and DLP screens. Currently, the application of LED displays not only covers the professional display field, mainly in the application scenes of security, traffic, and emergency command center but also includes the civil display field, including schools, stadiums, retail, squares, outdoor building, and cinema.



2.Stringent Requirements for the Performance of LED Displays

LED display has evolved from 1080P to 4K and then to 8K in a fairly short period. Despite progress in the LED display field, there is an increasing demand for higher resolution, thinner and lighter, high-dynamic LED displays. Thus, upgrading the performance of the LED screen has become the mainstream direction of the current LED market.



3.Energy-Saving Trend

Energy efficiency and eco-friendliness is the important topic of future life. Comparatively, LED display has the edge over traditional advertising methods in energy-saving and environmental protection due to the brightness self-adjustment function and the eco-friendly luminescent material. However, emphasis should be placed on its actual application. For example, the LED display is faced with a power consumption problem due to long operation and high brightness display in the large display area, which can only be solved through technical upgradation. Thus, the most important trend of LED displays is to reduce this challenge and make energy-saving come true.



Comsight's Efforts in Offering Better LED Solutions

As one of the most trustworthy manufacturers worldwide, Comsight has always paid attention to the LED trend and shouldered the responsibility to create the most reliable, user-friendly, easy-maintenance, advanced, and green LED solutions for clients. Their LED message signs and outdoor LED signs solutions show their endeavors in offering green and sustainable LED solutions to lead the way.



1.Indoor Front-access LED Message Sign

This reliable and green LED solution features high reliability, longevity, and eco-friendliness. Utilizing SMD LEDs, it shows excellent brightness from a wide viewing angle. Also, Comsight has applied its self-developed controller and PC software to this indoor front-access LED message sign, allowing an extremely smooth display of ticker messages, video, animation, adverts, and live information and giving viewers a great experience.



Key features:

.High resolution for extremely long application

.Smooth left-to-right movement effect

.Open protocols & OCX for system integration for users

.Easy data obtainment from RSS, allowing display of instant news, stocks, weather, and other real-time information.

Application: any indoor scenarios, including beauty shops, offices, etc.



2.Outdoor LED Sign

The outdoor LED sign from Comsight is a flexible LED solution characterized by clear information and high-resolution images. It displays dynamic information, advertisements, temperatures, weather, and animation, adding a sense of beauty and elegance to the outdoor application scenarios.



Key features:

.Pitch options: P3.91~P16 (SMD)

.Great performance, such as waterproof and moisture resistance, strong heat dissipation, and anti-light pollution

.RGB full color

.High-quality components to realize a long lifespan

.Customized monitoring function (optional)

.N+1 power supplies (optional)

Application: most outdoor scenarios, including outdoor advertisements for stores, signs for streets and community, etc.



About Comsight

As a responsible technology enterprise, Comsight is always dedicated to providing state-of-the-art LED solutions that are in accordance with the demands and market. In addition to the two abovementioned LED solutions, they offer premium Electronic Information Center (EMC), LED digital billboards, LED traffic displays, LED sports scoreboards, and creative LED displays for clients worldwide. If companies have special needs, Comsight can also provide customized LED solutions. So let's contact Comsight and get the best-LED solution to boost business.



