Thanks to a new the Legal Kiosk™ closing books feature from Emergent, lawyers and their clients can work anytime, anywhere more comprehensively. In keeping with its time-saving ability that allows law offices to conveniently share individual documents with their clients, the new feature has gone one further. Now, several documents can all be merged and downloaded into one virtual closing book. Once merged, the closing book will provide a title page, dividers, and a bookmarked table of contents that enhances the experience with a clickable feature. With the interactive table of contents, users simply click on one of the documents they'd like to see from the list, and the system will display it within a complete, virtualized PDF book. This new feature gives greater instant access, increased organization, and client service perks not seen before. Emergent continues to give manageable answers in real-time that were once too cumbersome to relay.



"Manageability is heightened when you can merge and download all of your documents as one PDF. Before the Legal Kiosk™, this type of information was just too big for law firms to send via email and that greatly limited mobility. Thankfully now, gone are closing book flash drives, DVD's, or less secure portal software programs that once made the sensitive documents available. Now authorized individuals can peruse documents safely and immediately, even on their mobile devices," said Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent.



Emergent pioneered the innovative concept of the Virtual Minute Book in 1999 and saw it become what can now only be referred to as the "Kleenex" of the industry. Since that time, coupled with the Virtual Vault, the portal software is now called the Legal Kiosk. It is respected for its ability to allow firms to share documents with their clients across all types of law. With 24/7 cloud access, the everything-in-one-place software solution is information at one's fingertips personified.



For more information, visit http://www.emergent.ca.



About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada's first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.



Contact:

Darren Cooper

President & CEO, Emergent

dcooper@emergent.ca

647-776-1442



Website:

http://www.emergent.ca