The Lenfest Foundation and Edward G. Rendell Recognizes the Barbera Family as They Celebrate Their 30th Anniversary

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2019 --Congratulations to Gary M. Barbera, founder of BarberaCares and Barbera's on the Boulevard, for winning back-to-back accolades from the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Lenfest Foundation. Barbera has also won the prestigious Family Owned Business Award for positively impacting the community economically, as well as showing exemplary community service excellence and the Corporate Philanthropy Award, recognizing the region's most charitable givers.



Barbera said, "I am humbled to receive these distinguished acknowledgements for our BarberaCares Programs. We truly do it for the cause, not the applause. The Barbera family and our employees, along with their families, are in the midst of celebrating our 30th Anniversary, so this complements our celebration. Barbera went on to say, "We share these awards with thanks to all who have collaborated with us. Special thanks to The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Lenfest Foundation, Barbera's on the Boulevard employees, our communities, community leaders, our hometown heroes such as the YMCA and Strawberry Mansion, our partners at FCA, Chrysler, Chrysler Capital, our associates, vendors and all who believe in our BarberaCares Culture of Hospitality, Inspiring, Enhancing and Supporting the Community. Thank you, thank you."



For more information about the BarberaCares program please visit, www.garybarberacares.org