The LENN Foundation Launches YouTube Video to Show the Face of Childhood Cerebral Palsy

New Albany, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2019 --Created to put a baby's face on a disease almost too common in society, The LENN Foundation releases a new video on YouTube. The first of what will be many, the video highlights small children and their families facing genetic disorders like cerebral palsy. The brainchild of Columbus Turnkey Houses Group (CTH) co-founders, Dave Payerchin and RJ Pepino, and created with the help of a donation from PM Title, the video was produced and directed by videographer and Philanthropic Leader David Rowe. With clarity, not only does it give viewers a glimpse of what children and their parents go through, it answers the question "What can we do?"



Hitting all too close to home, Lindsey Kovach, Co-Director and Founder of The LENN Foundation, said, "When my nephew Lennon was born with cerebral palsy he couldn't leave the hospital for almost a year. Watching my family struggle to pay even part of a $1.2 million medical bill after only four months in NICU was enough to move me to action. We hope the video will show corporate partners they can do the same."



The LENN Foundation gives 100% of every donation to the care of children affected by cerebral palsy and various genetic diseases.



For more information visit http://www.thelennfoundation.org.



About The LENN Foundation

The LENN Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization that helps families who have children with cerebral palsy and genetic disorders pay for their unmet medical needs not covered by insurance.



