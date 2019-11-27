The Lifestyle Group Says They're Unstoppable for 2020

Colts Neck, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2019 --The Lifestyle Group, a Colts Neck, New Jersey-based real estate group that provides representation of the area's most elegant homes via experienced, top-tier realtors, this week announced after a groundbreaking 2019, they are gearing up to shatter records in 2020.



Known for offering a personalized level of service covering everything related to home buying, selling, and relocation, the Lifestyle Group places special priority on custom-tailored solutions that work for everyone from those looking for a vacation home, to executives relocating for work.



"The spaces in which we live completely set the tone for our happiness, our success, and our memories moving forward," said Sarah F. Bandy. "That's why we take our job so seriously. At the end of December 2018, we affirmed that 2019 was going to be the biggest year yet for our team. Staring back at a year of accomplishments, we are determined to make 2020 the biggest year yet, and the time to start is NOW."



The Lifestyle Group has pledged to give it their all for the final 30-days of the decade. As a result, they want to launch an "idea thread" to engage clients and surrounding communities. The thread will welcome ideas, meet-up suggestions, and innovations from all participants.



"If you have an idea, share it! If you want to connect with us, set it up," said Bandy.



Co-founders Sarah Findel and Patricia Ronca bring a combined experience of 25-years to the forefront of the Lifestyle Group, with decades of catering to an elite clientele. To date, they have worked with hundreds of clients, sold countless 5-star properties, and have established a network of international partners that collaborate with RE/MAX The Real Estate Leaders.



For more information, visit https://thelifestylegroupnj.com/.



Contact:

Sarah F. Bandy

The Lifestyle Group

sarah@sarahbrandy.com

908-229-3000