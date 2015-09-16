The Linksys RE6500 AC1200 Dual-Band Wireless Range Extender Can Help to Eliminate Wi-Fi Dead Zones in Your Home

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --Being forced "off the grid" because of a bad Wi-Fi connection can be frustrating for an "always connected" lifestyle. The Linksys RE6500 AC1200 Dual-Band Wireless Range Extender can help to eliminate dead zones in the home with additional wireless coverage of up to 10,000 square feet. It enables optimal HD video streaming and online gaming to provide an enjoyable internet experience.



Currently available as a daily deal on Yugster.com for just $49.97. this extender allows the streaming of HD-quality videos and the playing of online games wirelessly without interruptions or lag thanks to high-speed AC technology. For rapid and reliable wired connections to computers and other Internet-ready devices, the RE6500 includes 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports - offering speeds 10x faster than Fast Ethernet.



The RE6500 extends the wireless coverage area of up to 10,000 square feet by repeating and redistributing the signal from the router to eliminate dead zones. It also features Crossband technology, allowing wireless bands to receive information on one band and transmit on the other to reduce dropped data packets. The result is a stronger, more reliable Wi-Fi signal, allowing you to stay connected on your laptop or mobile device from anywhere inside--or even outside--your home. The Linksys AC1200 normally retails for $129.99 at retailers like Best Buy, so it's really a steal at just $49.97 on yugster.com!



Linksys Spot Finder Technology provides a seamless setup process and helps to determine the optimal placement of the RE6500, allowing the enjoyment of Wi-Fi even in the far reaches a home. Using any mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet, Spot Finder shows you where to plce the range extender in relation to an existing router. Simply follow the prompts for a quick and easy setup.



The Linksys RE6500 AC1200 Dual-Band Wireless Range Extender currently has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Reviews rave about it's sleek design and easy setup with comments like "First of all, this product is great. Its sleek design doesn't ugly up your house or apartment. It works like it says it will. It's pretty great for the price. If you've ever installed any program or hardware ever in your life, you know how to do this. It's the easiest thing I've ever done."



This Daily Deal for the Wireless Range Extender on yugster.com is available for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.