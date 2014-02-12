The Little Gym of Pittsburgh-South Hills Offers Gymnastics in Bethel Park, PA

McMurray, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2014 --The Little Gym of Pittsburgh-South Hills, an established leader in gymnastics classes, dance lessons, day camps and birthday parties for kids, today announced that they offer gymnastics in Bethel Park, PA, a service created to start building strength and coordination in your child, and to provide a place for socialization.



The Little Gym of Pittsburgh-South Hills is committed to creating confident children through their non-competitive programs. The Little Gym provides classes for children starting at four months old through 12 years old with the goal of enriching children’s lives through physical skill growth, social interaction and mental stimulation.



The Little Gym takes a holistic “Three-Dimensional Learning” approach to skill development. The philosophy is based on three core tenets: “Get Moving” to foster flexibility, strength, balance and coordination; “Brain Boost” to nurture listening skills, concentration and decision making; “Citizen Kid” to promote sharing, teamwork, cooperation and leadership abilities.



According to The Little Gym of Pittsburgh-South Hills owner Amy Martin, Bethel Park gymnastics classes are available now and will be available by calling (724) 941-0100 or visiting http://www.tlgpittsburgh-southhillspa.com.



"We love being able to provide a safe and nurturing environment where children can grow skills and confidence," said Martin. "You will be hard-pressed to find a better program for building a foundation of success for children."



The Little Gym of Pittsburgh-South Hills Founded in 1976, The Little Gym of has provided countless families with gymnastics classes, dance lessons, day camps and birthday parties for kids.



The company's mission statement is "to help launch a lifetime of healthy habits while having Serious Fun.". To learn more about The Little Gym of Chicago, you should call (724) 941-0100 or visit them online at http://www.tlgpittsburgh-southhillspa.com.