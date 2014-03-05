The Little Online Marketing Company Now Accepting New Clients

Stevens Point, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2014 --The Little Online Marketing Company has announced that it is now accepting new clients for its broad Internet marketing services.



The company, based in the Stevens Point area of central Wisconsin, offers a wide variety of Internet marketing services, including email marketing, social media marketing, search engine optimization, website copywriting and virtual assistance.



“Many small business owners and solo entrepreneurs understand the importance of marketing their companies online, but haven’t had the time nor a resource nearby up until now,” said Katy Bailey, owner of the Little Online Marketing Company. “We are proud to provide these services close to home.”



Unlike traditional marketing methods such as billboards, commercials or flyers, Internet marketing has the ability to show a definite return on investment. With free analytics tools such as Google Analytics, small business owners can track exactly which marketing channels are bringing in the best results for their companies.



Established in 2013, the Little Online Marketing Company works with clients in a number of different industries such as nonprofit organizations, retailers, solo entrepreneurs and agencies. The firm serves as a trusted partner to businesses and organizations, giving them the tools and resources they need to make a big impact online.



“We know that every company is different so we develop plans customized specifically for that organization,” said Bailey. “We are very excited to help local businesses get discovered online.”



About The Little Online Marketing Company

