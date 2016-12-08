The Little Richard Band - Album Release - Dec 9th

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2016 --A masterful collector's edition of fusion of jazz, funk, blues and rock 'n' roll! This album features Little Richard and his band with incredible songs from the mid-1970s showcasing a fusion of jazz, funk, blues and rock 'n' roll!



Album Info:



Little Richard, known as "The Architect of Rock and Roll", has had a successful career to say the least! Not to mention, has had amazing artists, like Jimi Hendrix, tour as part of his band throughout the years. We all know about the iconic songs like "Good Golly Ms Molly", "Tutti Frutti", and many more! This new album is a departure from that sound with elements of jazz, blues and funk!



Producer Keith Winslow brought this project to life with a focus on the amazing band Little Richard was working with in 1970. Such greats as Johnny "Guitar" Watson, San Francisco Sound, Tower Of Power (horn section), Eddie Cornelius, Duane Winslow, Larry Williams, Ernie Watts, Tony Matthews, Jessie Boyce, Freeman Brown, Bobby "Youngblood" Forte, Melvin Wonder, Blood Sweat and Tears and many more musicians and friends were brought in to record this incredible album.



Songs include: "Try To Help Your Brother", "Latin X", "Treat Her Like a Lady", "Dew Drop Inn", "People Don't Care No More", "California I'm Comin", "Good Good Girl", "Iron Horse","Funk Proof", "Working Hard", "You Make Me So Very Happy" and "Freeway Crowd."