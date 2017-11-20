The Little Vegas Chapel Wins Bronze on the Best of Las Vegas 2017 List

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --The Little Vegas Chapel celebrates their being a Bronze Winner on the coveted list, Best of Las Vegas 2017. The Little Vegas Chapel performs unforgettable vow renewal ceremonies in vintage Las Vegas style. The venue promises full-service vow renewal ceremonies with any one of their many packages.



The epitome of love, fun, and merriment, Las Vegas is the absolute place to proclaim your never-ending love and celebrate togetherness time and again to your significant other.



"If you are looking for that quintessential Vegas experience for your vow renewal, look no further. We know how special it is to celebrate your marriage after five, ten or fifteen years and we do our very best to make your ceremony special. We do our best for the couple and their guests by providing excellent service at a great value. We have everything you need to organize a vow renewal ceremony, from limousine pick-up, photography, floral services, and the vow renewal itself," states Michael Kelly, General Manager at The Little Vegas Chapel.



The chapel receives married couples wishing to renew their vows on their anniversaries as well as anytime on holiday. The best time for renewing your vows is now! Whenever you want to celebrate as a couple or as the entire family is a great time. "You can renew your vows anytime beginning the day after your marriage. We see couples plan for a vow renewal ceremony on their honeymoon! Regardless of the reason behind your vow renewal, we promise you an unforgettable experience for any budget."



The basic vow renewal package at The Little Vegas Chapel, starts with the Love and Cherish at $199.



This package includes:

- Traditional wedding music

- Chapel ceremony conducted by wedding officiant

- Silk bouquet

- Silk boutonniere

- Professional photography

- Five digital images of your choosing

- Vow Renewal certificate

- Wedding coordinator



"We encourage couples to involve the entire family during the vow renewal. Imagine how wonderful it would be to have your son to walk you down the aisle and to have your daughter as the Maid of Honor! You would set a beautiful example for your children by reaffirming your commitment to your life-long partner."



Some packages also include a limousine ride for the couples and their guests.



In addition, the wedding chapel also provides special Elvis vow renewal packages for fans of the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis packages include Elvis himself performing the ceremony for the couple... and that's not all!



Elvis packages also has Elvis performing some of his greatest hits chosen by the couples themselves. Elvis can also walk the couple down the aisle. Every couple receives a souvenir copy of Elvis and Priscilla's marriage certificate.



About The Little Vegas Chapel

The Little Vegas Chapel is a full-service wedding chapel located at the center of the Strip. The chapel offers vow renewal services, traditional weddings, Elvis weddings and LGBT weddings.



For more information, visit http://www.thelittlevegaschapel.com and https://bestoflasvegas.com/listing/k:little%20vegas%20chapel.



Location:

2207 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89104



Contact:

Michael Kelly

702-385-5683

844-879-6927

info@thelittlevegaschapel.com