The London West Hollywood Hosts Prevail Clothing Launch Party

El Dorado Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2021 --The London West Hollywood hosts the Prevail Clothing launch party, an active lifestyle clothing brand that promotes perseverance, confidence, and endurance. Offering a variety of athletic apparel to match your active lifestyle-- from working out to running errands, traveling, or heading to brunch, there is an outfit for a variety of occasions.



This Black-owned business, Prevail Clothing, made it their mission to create the best athletic leisure wear- minimalist and contemporary high-quality designs. Making it an effortless transition to go from the gym to being on the go, from day to night, and from season to season, Prevail Clothing takes pride in its one-of-a-kind versatile designs. Based in California, Prevail Clothing is committed to making a name for themselves in the athletic apparel industry as the best athletic wear and is driven to exceed the needs of their customers.



As a Black-owned business, Prevail Clothing was founded with a different approach in mind. Established in 2020, their goal was to create something one-of-a-kind for their customers. Using only the highest quality fabrics and materials, they created unique and durable pieces that would appeal to those who appreciate style, comfort, and high-quality clothing while maintaining sustainability. Instead of producing clothing in large quantities, they decided to create pieces that were tailored to their clientele. Additionally, their eco-friendly approach avoids mass production, ultimately leading to eliminating waste, and has benefited their conscious efforts as a business.



Prevail Clothing's founder, Anthony Hodges, has always had a state of mind of promising a better tomorrow to himself and his community. Leading a life of positivity and growth has allowed Anthony to help others experience the same. While having a mutual love for living a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a fashion-forward sense of style, it gave him the push to create something that would allow him and others to stand out and stand proud, while ultimately bettering themselves no matter creed or color.



Influenced by his diverse lifestyle, Anthony decided to take it upon himself to combine his two passions into one singular vision: expressive athletic wear that is comfortable, functional, stylish, and fitting for any occasion. He wanted to create designs that would rise above and prevail.



About Prevail Clothing

For Anthony, bringing his vision to life has been nothing short of a journey, and not one without adversity. Driven by the many challenges that came his way, along with what the rest of the world has faced in recent times, Anthony is a strong believer in perseverance, confidence, and endurance, which are all attributes that he has incorporated into his brand.



Worn by athletes, entrepreneurs, creatives, and many more, Prevail Clothing allows you to look good and feel even better. As an inclusive, body-positive clothing brand, Prevail Clothing, a proudly Black-owned business, takes great pride in providing the best fit for everyone, regardless of body type, age, or gender. Those who wish to look good and feel good while wearing an inclusive, body-positive, and eco-friendly brand that never compromises style or comfort can find everything they need at Prevail Clothing.



Striving to set new standards in the fitness and athleisure-wear industry, Prevail Clothing provides the best solutions for every individual. From women's wear to men's wear, these designs will truly not disappoint.



With a focus on ensuring breathable, comfortable, and stylish designs with high-quality fabrics, Prevail Clothing's founder, Anthony Hodges, aimed to prove that fashion and fitness can work together, providing the best athletic apparel without compromising. As a result, his passion has grown into something that will be a new staple in your lifestyle.



Whether you're heading out to a training session, going to lunch with friends, running errands, or the like, you can be sure to experience the style and comfort that you can't find anywhere else. With Prevail Clothing, you can be sure to find everything you need. Prevail Clothing was created to prove to others that anything is possible, as long as you believe in yourself.



To learn more about Prevail Clothing, visit their website https://www.prevailclothing.us or email the Prevail team at prevailclothingca@gmail.com for more details.