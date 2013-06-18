The Love Can Initiative Partners with Shop for Your Cause

Ridgefield, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2013 --The Love Can Initiative is excited to partner with Shop For Your Cause. Through online shopping, Shop For Your Cause hopes to help the Love Can Initiative raise money to support their mission; providing the basic necessities of life for low-income families and their children. There is no cost at all to the consumer. While shopping at discounted prices at popular retailers, consumers are helping a child in need. Shop For Your Cause takes a portion of their advertising revenue and donates to the Love Can Initiative.



The Love Can Initiative is a not-for-profit organization that unites people to spread love throughout the United States for children in need. By inviting influential people to build awareness and to be a part of the solution that no child should be left uncared for, untreated from treatable illnesses or lack of nutrition, a warm bed or education that can improve the quality of life around them.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 146 million Americans are either "poor" or "low income". That is nearly half of America. Today, 22 percent of all children in the United States are living in poverty. The Love Can Initiative mission is to provide the basic necessities for the life of a child. To encourage the spirit of community and understanding among people from diverse cultures, races and religions.



Director of the Love Can Initiative, Andy Tsagaris is the visionary behind the organization. He has developed national media campaigns; photographed many notable faces in business, music, television, comedy, film, fashion, and sports; published work and editorials in national magazines; and connected innovative business relationships. He is a humanitarian, vegetarian, and a firm believer in the power of change. He supports working with worthy causes and improving the quality of life.



How you can help: Go shopping at Shop For Your Cause. Support the cause and visit www.lovecan.us. Spread the word about the Love Can Initiative and post the link www.lovecan.us on your social media page (for example, Facebook, Twitter, blog.) Learn more about the facts of U.S poverty and children in need. Initiative news, updates and public service announcements are available regularly on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.



The Love Can Initiative was founded on the principle that no child should have to suffer from lack of anything. Our mission is: To provide the basic necessities of life for low-income families and their children.