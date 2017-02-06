The Mad Hatter's Ball - Monte Carlo Is Coming to Melbourne, Florida to Help Raise Money for Children with Autism

Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2017 --One of the most exciting nights is going to hit Melbourne on February 17th with a Scholarship fundraising event to support children diagnosed with Autism. Monte Carlo, the capital of the Casino world, is coming to Melbourne for the Mad Hatter's Ball where people attending can have all the fun of the casino to support children attending Puzzle Box Academy.



The event taking place at Hilton Rialto has been described as one of the most fun filled nights in the Melbourne calendar. The charity ball will have live music and dancing, open bar, dreamy premium cocktails, VIP party favors, and a charity casino with raffle and silent auction.



A spokesperson for the Mad Hatter's Ball said: "This is going to be an amazing event where everyone attending will be talking about it for months to come. As well as people having the time of their lives, the Mad Hatter's Ball will be a great opportunity to give something back and support children with Autism."



Not only is this event a chance for men and women to dress up and have a fun filled night, but it is also a chance to spread the message that children with Autism need support. More than 1.5 million people are diagnosed on the autism spectrum disorder and it has become the fastest-growing developmental disability. According to official reports, 1 in 68 children are diagnosed with Autism, and this charity night is a chance for people to spread the word that they are not alone.



For those looking to make the night even more special, rooms have been made available at the hotel with a special $118 rate. However, rooms are limited at these prices and those wishing to stay at the hotel need to book early.



A number of companies have come forward to support the event by becoming sponsors, to help make the event more successful and backing a worthy cause. There are still opportunities available for those wishing to help children improve their lives.



Each ticket holder will receive $150 in casino chips with each ticket priced at $150. All proceeds go to the Scholarship fund.



About Puzzle Box Academy

The mission of Puzzle Box Academy is to provide comprehensive, individualized, science-based education not otherwise available in the community.



Media Contact Details:

2180 NE Julian Ave. Palm Bay, FL 32905

321-345-0861