The Magic of Rick Thomas Is Back!

Branson, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2022 --THE RUMORS HEARD THROUGHOUT BRANSON NEED TO BE ADDRESSED RICK THOMAS RETURNS TO THE ANDY WILLIAMS MOON RIVER THEATRE BEGINNING MARCH 2022 *****



Branson's Very Own Internationally acclaimed, Multi-Award-Winning and Most Versatile Master Illusionist will Continue to WOW Branson's Guests for an 8th Season with His Return to the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre! Let's Just Say… He's Back!



Illusionist Rick Thomas is thrilled to announce the return of Mansion of Dreams to the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre. The Mansion of Dreams is the crowning achievement of Grand Illusionist Rick Thomas. This one-of-a-kind show returns to the greatest theatre on the Branson Strip. The theatre sadly shuttered its doors and Thomas' show had to close during Covid. It is now a celebration that the show re-opens with all its grandeur in 2022. Rick Thomas looks forward to presenting an amazing new journey never to be forgotten… best described as EPIC!



Without doubt, Rick Thomas is one of the greatest and most successful illusionists in the world today. He has completed five world tours covering over 50 countries. From sold out performances at Caesars Colosseum, headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia starring in Las Vegas for 15 straight years and astonishing audiences on Broadway, Rick Thomas continues to entertain millions of people across the world.



High honors include the coveted "Magician of the Year" by the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic's highest recognition "Illusionist of the World" by the World Magic Awards. Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series "The World's Greatest Magic", Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel and his own special on ABC.



Rick Thomas is a renowned Las Vegas performer. Few entertainers have succeeded in Vegas like Rick Thomas. His show has run consecutively for 15 years in the most magnificent theaters on the Las Vegas Strip, performing a staggering 600 shows a year. He is honored to have received the coveted Key to the City of Las Vegas and titled the most successful show for families in its history.



Rick Thomas performs the most intriguing, innovative, and mind-blowing grand illusions in the world with a style unlike any other magical entertainer. His stage presence is unmatched as he weaves stunning magic, extreme comedy, beautiful animals, and exquisite dancers into a seamless spectacle. Mansion of Dreams is the finest theatrical magical production worldwide… it just happens to be in Branson!



About the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre

The year 2022 marks the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre's 30-year anniversary. Its new ownership brings new life into this amazing facility. It is indeed the jewel of Branson nestled in the center of town on Highway 76. The legendary Andy Williams fell in love with Branson after an illustrious recording career in which He sold more than 100 million records worldwide. He built his magnificent theatre and called Branson Home. The Moon River Theatre is named after the song for which he is best known—Moon River. It went on to become the first theater ever to be featured in Architectural Digest, and also won the 1992 Conservation Award from the State of Missouri. The theater was designed to blend with the rough terrain of the Ozark Mountains. The new owners of the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre are thrilled that Mansion of Dreams has returned and the magic continues…