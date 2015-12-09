The MakePeaceGlobal Movement Announces 100 Miles for Peace Gets Its First Mile

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --The MakePeaceGlobal Movement in gaining celebrity support is now handling inquires from all over the globe for its 100 mile long, peace walk way project. The new global art monument project will be composed of 100 individual, mile-long walkways that honor the world's peacemakers. These walkways, similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will be dotted with plaques dedicated to those peacemakers who have stood out in ordinary and extraordinary ways to make the world a more peaceful and harmonious place to live. The goal is to have these walkways in cities, towns, and campuses across the globe, uniform in their design and plaques, but unique in their location and culture. The walkways will be associated with a smartphone app so that someone in Cairo walking down a peace walkway will have a shared experience as someone walking in Stockholm or Beijing. The incorporation of this app, enables visitors to not only know more about the walk's honorees, but also to communicate anonymously with each other in a real-time, organic way. This is the essence of peace, a solidarity of mind and spirit across borders. The first applicant for this project has come forward in New Zealand, and like all journeys the first step is momentous.



"We are delighted to receive this inquiry," say artist and project conceptualist Paul-Felix Montez. "For so long I have passed by war memorials, looking at the way we glorify a general and wondered, 'where are our peacemakers? Why aren't they also glorified like this?' This is my chance and the world's opportunity to show that peace is as respected, revered, and desired as war—hopefully, more so."



About The MakePeaceGlobal Movement

The MakePeaceGlobal Movement was the end result of new global make peace symbol by artist Paul-Felix Montez and city planning consultant Stan Goldin. The familiar symbol, so prominent with the late 60's antiwar movement, was re-imagined with the idea of making it something that was familiar to those of older generations, but also become something new and thought-provoking. Each generation, they believed, needed to own peace and learn to craft it. With recent attacks in Paris and calls for registrations of Muslims in others, the MakePeaceGlobal Movement is needed more than ever. It's time to give peace a chance and place. The walkway is a symbolic connection, and this monument to peace is not only provocative and thought-provoking, but also affordable for most towns and cities to invest in, believes Goldin.



"Cities, towns, and universities are constantly resurfacing walkways to fix cracks and breaks, as well as, laying down walkways for new town centers and shopping avenues," say Goldin. "This is an affordable way to invoke peace, but also put a town on the map as it will be one of only 100 cities and towns with this walkway. It's a small investment with big returns, but economic and philosophical."



The Peace Walk's progress can be tracked through the aforementioned phone app, and as the New Zealand location is developed people can read about it and keep appraised of its status. The website, PeaceWalkWay.Org, has additional information which can be useful for better understanding the various facets of the project and how it can be implemented in a town, city, or university setting, worldwide.



Paul-Felix Montez

email: paul@peacewalkway.org

Telephone: 702-245-5759

Website & videos: http://www.PeaceWalkWay.Org



Image library available for download: http://peacewalkway.org/image-library-press-release/