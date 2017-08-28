La Jolla, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --With a new answer to optimum well-being for the skin, the makers of AcnePro1 recently released information of an evolutionary trek in the science of the anti-microbial properties of Silver. The company reports that the medicinal component used by physicians as far back as the early 1900s, colloidal silver, has made a sprint toward modern technology. A previously unknown benefit they're happy to incorporate into their three-step acne treatment known as AcnePro1. Enter, the new generation of colloidal silver – a new patented nano-silver particle, A.K.A. Silver Sol®, that will forever change the way we treat oily or acne prone skin.



Scientifically speaking, colloidal silver is a broad term for a solution that can contain various concentrations of ionic silver compounds, silver colloids, or silver compounds bound to proteins in water. Researchers have patented an advanced nano-silver solution whereby a metallic nano-silver particle core is coated with a thin multivalent silver oxide coating. This allows it to be better attracted to the surrounding water molecules which makes the silver much more stable and bioavailable than its counterparts. Newly engineered, the nano-silver found in AcnePro1's Hydrosilver skin cream is the new standard by which all other silver products are measured. IPD has tested several groups of acne prone kids of different nationalities and skin types and the results are nothing short of amazing.



The benefits of nano-silver in the HydroSilver Skin Cream along with a powerful combination of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E Oil, and Coconut Oil, combine to sooth, nourish, and heal acne prone skin.



About Impact Product Development

Impact Product Development, the developer of AcnePro1, is based in La Jolla, California since 1996. The company's flagship product AcnePro1 is a 3-step acne treatment system that effectively treats the affected areas, helps hydrate and rejuvenate the skin, but more importantly, it helps promote natural healing.



