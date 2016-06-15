The Making of the Airwheel C5 Smart Helmet for Extreme Sports

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --Intelligent tools will extend and expand people's senses, enhance people's capabilities, and narrow the gap between dreams and reality. The newly released Airwheel C5 is one of these intelligent tools, integrating taking pictures, shooting videos, having calls and connecting App etc. this time, we will concentrate on the core element—its chip, that implements the above functions.



Click the website to consult:

http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



http://www.airwheel.net/ckfinder/userfiles/images/6_13-1.png



The intelligent chip plays a significant role in the functional implementation, such as data transmission. Airwheel C5 adopts Edison, a tiny computer-on-module offered by Intel as a development system for wearable devices and Internet of Things devices, laying a solid foundation for the rich function of the smart helmet.



http://www.airwheel.net/ckfinder/userfiles/images/6_13-2.png



The Edison chip, a 400MHz computer board that fits into an SD card, supports Linux, Windows and Mac OS X and includes a dual-core CPU, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE (low energy) and an integrated app store, allowing creators of hardware products to enhance the functionality of their existing or new systems by incorporating Edison's processing power.



http://www.airwheel.net/ckfinder/userfiles/images/6_13-3.png



The latest 22nm duo core Quark SOC is more suitable for mini-type wearable device. It boosts its processing performance with low power consumption, enabling Airwheel C5 smart helmet to reach 180min continuous shooting video.



Edison chip is fully functional, one of the main reasons accounting for its great popularity. Firstly, it is endowed with WiFi and Bluetooth modules, achieving a higher efficient data transmission. Secondly, the previous chips only support their own developed system or limit to Android system, and Edison chip achieves both. Lastly, there is a programmable I/O interface in the Edison, supporting Hot-swap. In this way, it will be much more flexible since I/O interface can be programmed to subit to different products and support motion sensor.



http://www.airwheel.net/ckfinder/userfiles/images/6_13-4.png



Escorted by Edison chip, Airwheel C5 intelligent helmets is to provide riders a safe and smart riding experience.



About Airwheel

Airwheel is set to construct a comprehensive experimental site, referring to the latest international experimental site and introduce more advanced laboratory equipment to enrich engineering verification.