The Manufacturer of Luxury Fog-Free Mirrors Is Proud to Announce "The Big Sexy Shower ClearMirror"

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2017 --ClearMirror, the renowned manufacturer of luxury fog-free mirrors is proud to announce "The Big Sexy" Shower ClearMirror. As the one and only full-length, fog-free mirror designed for permanent use in the shower, the Big Sexy is perfect for large, luxury showers.



The much bigger brother to the other Shower ClearMirror models, The Big Sexy Shower ClearMirror installs flush with the tile or and includes a classic LED design. Big Sexy is a stylish addition that will certainly be the focal point of your new bathroom design.



Specified by architects, designers, builders and remodelers, Shower ClearMirror is easy to install and maintain and provides a lifetime of function and beauty.



ClearMirror Offering



Shower ClearMirror



- 12" x 12", 16" x 16", 18" x 18", 12" x 24".

- Installs flush with tile. Seamless and functional design

- Now Available: "Body Shave" model: 20" x 30"



Shower Lite



- 12" x 12", 12" x 24", 18" x 18"

- Includes two soft glowing ultra thin LED panels rated for 70,000 hours

- Installs flush with tile or solid surround



Big Sexy



- 30" x 60"

- Large fog-free area

- Installs flush with the tile or solid surround

- Includes a large LED design at the top of the mirror



Original ClearMirror



- 12" x 12", 14" x 14", 20" x 20", 20" x 30"

- Heater that permanently adheres to the back of any vanity mirror

- Controlled with the overhead vanity lights



About ClearMirror

ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror is the leading provider of patented and UL listed fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity that gently warm to 102 degrees F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around world the have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



NewHome Bath & Mirror is located in Woodbury, MN and is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 70 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence.



