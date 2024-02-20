The McElroy PolyPorter Simplifies Pipe Handling

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2024 --MimeCo, a provider of industrial equipment rentals and machinery, is pleased to offer McElroy Parts. By elevating and streamlining the work process for quicker and more relevant results, McElroyparts offers cutting-edge solutions to any worksite, including the usage of the PolyPorter.



The McElroy PolyPorter is a portable pipe system for 2?? IPS to 8?? DPS pipes, with sizes ranging from 63 mm to 250 mm. The PolyPorter was designated as a specialist for pipeline contractor jobs, such as pipe handling in the field. One of the most dependable tools for construction sites, the PolyPorter combines the mechanical benefits of a dolly with the use and effectiveness of a pipe.



The pipe may be loaded into a fusion machine by one person without any difficulty. It can then be quickly pushed through the hook arm's roller-equipped opening and into the fusion machine. Even on rough and unstable terrain, the jack makes it easier for the pipe operator to raise and lower the PolyPorter to match the pipe level. The PolyPorter, like other McElroy products, performs particularly well with powerful tools, such as the McElroy Pit Bull fusion machines.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy is the industry leader in designing and manufacturing fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic tubing, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. They also have a full line of McElroy fusion machine parts that can help increase jobsite productivity and efficiency. MimeCo is an authorized distributor of McElroy products.