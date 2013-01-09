The Medical Industry Is on the Move: (NASDAQ:NUVA), (NASDAQ:DCTH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA), a medical device company engaged in the development of minimally disruptive surgical products and procedures for the spine, is rallying in mid-day trading today after reported its preliminary unaudited full-year 2012 revenue results.



NUVA said that for the full year ended December 31, 2012, it expects revenue of approximately $619 million, which is well above the company’s previously issued guidance range of $601 million to $606 million. The company expects 2013 revenue to be approximately $655 million.



NUVA rose to an intra-day high of $18.05 today before paring some of the gains. At last check, the stock was trading 11.87% higher at $17.63 on volume of 2.02 million, which is more than four times the daily average volume of 476,656.



Find out more on NUVA by getting the free full report here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NUVA



Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH), a development-stage specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company, is soaring in mid-day trading today. At last check, DCTH was trading 7.57% higher at $1.42 on volume of 1.37 million, which is nearly two times the daily average volume of 781,293.



DCTH has gained more than 14% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has crossed its 50-day moving average in trading today, which is a bullish signal. The stock is now approaching $1.50 resistance level. If it breaks through this level then the upward trend will continue. The stock currently has strong support at $1.30.



Find out more on DCTH by getting the free full report here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=DCTH



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009