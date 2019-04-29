The Mega Agency from Rhode Island Named a Top 25 Digital Agency in the Nation by DesignRush

Pawtucket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2019 --The Mega Agency, a full-service marketing agency specializing in web design and development, integrated marketing communications, lead generation, social media marketing, and brand identity design and development, has been recognized as one of the Top Digital Agencies by DesignRush.



The Mega Agency is becoming a prominent fixture in the social media marketing and lead generation space, as they aid in business growth strategies and assisting brands seeking to take their marketing strategy to the next level. As a team of digital and technology experts who work hand in hand with businesses of all sizes, The Mega Agency enables businesses to be thrive across all marketing channels – be it by the click of a mouse or an impression from an encounter with that brand wherever it may be.



"We're excited to be featured in the Top 25 - it's an incredible accomplishment for us in such a short period of time! We're only going to work harder and strive to continue to help our clients grow their businesses, starting with as many in New England as we possible can!" said David Peterson, Principal at The Mega Agency.



This recognition as a Top Digital Agency, has propelled The Mega Agency to strive to add 100 new clients throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut by the end of 2019! The company wants to help other business owners, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and established companies really utilize social media and other digital channels that they're not currently taking advantage of to not only service their existing clients, but grow their business from new ones!



About The Mega Agency

Since 2018, The Mega Agency has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other digital marketing services. The Mega team connects the dots between technology & creativity to help it's clients engage customers & ultimately grow their revenue.



Read more about The Mega Agency here: https://themega.agency



About Design Rush

DesignRush.com is B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Marketing Companies, Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Website Design, and more.