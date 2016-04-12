The Middleton Group Adds First-Time Home Buyer Workshops to Growing List of Real Estate Services

Corona, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --The Middleton Group, A Premier Real Estate Team, will soon be approved to facilitate Certified First Time Home Buyer workshops for its clients.



The certification will underscore the firm's extensive real estate experience working with a wide range of individuals and families, including first-time homebuyers, seasoned buyers, retirees and investors. Through the accreditation, Realtor Cher Middleton will be able to provide enhanced services to those looking to purchase their first home.



Additionally, the certification will enable Middleton and her team to counsel first-time homebuyers on the latest information on loan approval programs, new builder purchase standards and cutting-edge industry technologies. This includes recently implemented Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) regulations that could impact financial transactions if not carried out properly.



"We are thrilled to soon offer Certified First Time Home Buyer workshops so that we can better serve and advise our clients throughout every step of their real estate journey," said Middleton. "First-time homebuyers, which actually includes anyone who hasn't purchased a home in the past three years, deserve a real estate agent who is trained to help them navigate such a life-changing decision. When clients choose us for their real estate needs, they receive total peace of mind, meeting with a highly ethical and professional realtor who is easy to work with and who truly gets to know them."



As a respected Inland Empire and southern California real estate agent, Middleton offers clients an impressive range of proficiency in all areas of buying and selling property. She has become known for her unique set of skills, including her in-depth mortgage experience and knowledge of how to negotiate with builders when it comes to new home purchases, and she makes open and frequent communication a top priority at all times.



Middleton also draws from her professional experience in financial services, mortgage consulting and default litigation to scout the best home deals and most qualified buyers. She partners with established lenders who can close transactions quickly, and uses a pricing strategy aimed at selling efficiently. She also assists law enforcement officers, teachers and other professionals eligible for down payment assistance programs through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).



In addition to her established real estate career, Middleton is a recent homebuyer herself. As someone who just underwent the buying process, she expertly addresses clients' real estate challenges and questions through both industry knowledge and first-hand experience. Her professional and personal understanding of the home purchasing process allows Middleton to provide clients with a thoughtful and comprehensive real estate experience.



"I am proud to work with a team that's constantly looking ahead for the best way to serve our clients' best interests and homeownership goals," said Middleton. "For me, it's important to educate, support and consult our clients throughout the real estate process, from start to finish. I will continue working hard for my clients as they approach all types of residential real estate transactions in the Inland Empire and beyond."



To learn more about Cher Middleton and The Middleton Group at Re/MAX Real Pros, visit http://www.chermiddleton.remaxagent.com.