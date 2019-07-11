The Miracles Set to Perform at the 2019 SweetSunshine Music Festival

Daytona Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --Sponsored by Amada Records & T-Mobile, the 2019 edition of the SweetSunshine Music Festival is set to be another amazing music experience with lots of fun and excitement for attendees with the likes of The Miracles confirmed to perform at the event. The musical fiesta is scheduled for July 27th and 28th via the Bethune Performing Arts Center located at 698 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.



The 2019 SweetSunshine Music Festival is a two-day event that will be bringing some of the biggest names in the music industry to Daytona Beach, FL, offering attendees an unforgettable live concert experience. Some of the special invited guests that will be gracing the event include The Chi-Lites, The Supremes, staff members from the Orlando Magic, and staff members from WJAM 99 JAMZ Tampa. Other guests expected at the event include the world's largest ice cream truck and The DJ Grid, Full Sail University and T-Mobile's 40 ft Truck.



The Miracles, otherwise known as Smokey Robinson and the Miracles will be headlining performances at the event with the group re-producing the hits that made it one of the most important and influential groups in pop, rock and roll, and R&B music history. Although Smokey won't be present, the new lead singer Sidney Justin will grace the stage and serenade the crowd.



Amada Record's partnership as the official talent sponsor for The 2019 SweetSunshine Music Festival further reiterates the popularity of the event. "The 2019 SweetSunshine Music Fest (SSMF) has grown to be the largest summer festival in the South and Amada Records is proud to return as the official talent sponsor for the 2019 event," said Mike Hudgins, Director of Field Marketing at Hush Media Networks. "We're excited to have contributed to the growth of this unique festival experience and proud to showcase some of the best talents in music on the Amada Records' Showcase Stage," Mike continued.



The event will be an opportunity for businesses, vendors, sponsors to reach their target audience in a fun, exciting environment that will go a long way in increasing their brand awareness.



Concert goers over the age of 21 will also have the opportunity to enjoy festival experiences from other Hush Media brands including live, intimate shows at the Predicted Platinum Performance Tent as well as carnival rides.



The festival admission is free. However, a Concert General Admission for both days costs $25 with VIP Admission tickets available for just $100.



To get more information about the 2019 SweetSunshine Music Festival and how to get tickets, be a sponsor, and be among the long list of vendors looking to use the event as a medium to reach their customers can be found here - AmadaRecords.com/tickets.