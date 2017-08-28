The Moderain Chair Launched on Indiegogo Bolsters Backs and Brings Affordable Luxury to Offices

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --Racking up at least six seated hours a day, office workers have every right to cry, "Uncle!". Without a quality chair head and back support are in short supply. But good design quality is expensive, right? Not anymore. With lower stress levels and heightened good health in tow, an out-of-the-box thinker has changed the game. Tanner Cartier and his partners in manufacturing are the creators of a luxury office chair that's actually affordable. Pulling double-duty to eliminate the risks associated with sitting far too long in an unsupportive chair, they've launched a newbie fixer. Enter, the Moderain Chair. Launched to a marketplace all too ready for a good stretch, the chair gives luxuries reserved for those who pay the big bucks for well-being.



So, who would have thought that a quality office chair could cost upwards of $1,300? Cartier, the founder of Moderain said, "Most people will spend about 25% of their life seated. I work in the animation industry, I do. And those long hours in an unsupportive chair lead to fatigue. So, I studied the designs of high-end office chairs and created a comparable one with the help of my phenomenal contacts in manufacturing. Now we have a chair with the similar components found in a high-priced office chair for well under $400."



Ready for delivery in November via a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, the Moderain chair has two layers of foam for extra comfort and stability. The height is adjustable, and the seat is flat to ensure correct sit bones seating. Moreover, an ergonomic backrest is curved to match the user's spine and provide lumbar support. The chair is fully adjustable so one can lean back when necessary and a gas lift and rotatable wheels give convenience. Padded arm rests are adjustable both backward and forward, up and down. Safeguarding breakage, an aluminum base keeps arms secure as well. In fact, the aluminum support of the chair overall will carry up to 2,000 pounds.



Giving even more to those who need a good chair for back support, Indiegogo Early Bird supporters will get the chair for USD $279 - 20% off the already affordable retail price. The Moderain's colors come in black, red, and brown.



Cartier adds, "I currently work a full-time office job. Combined with this project, I've been sitting for 60-80 hours a week so, I understand the importance of a great chair. I hope I have not only delivered that knowledge but also a solution."



