The Mommy Readers Collection Has Pledged to Donate Sales to Homeless

Bethlehem, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --When Technical Analyst Michelle Cox was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer, she did not give up or fall into a depression. Instead, she turned the diagnosis into a wakeup call to pursue her dream to make a difference as a children's book author.



Michelle, The Computer Lady has pledged to donate $1.00 from each book sold and work with Tony Robbins to help 100 year old Homeless Woman; Evelyn Heller.



As a Technical Analyst and Tech Writer by day, Michelle fuses her technological and writing skills to enhance and create technical training documents.



In her latest personal project, Michelle uses her background to write for a completely different audience- the future generation of technical professionals.



With her first book, "Mommy, is the Computer Smarter than Me?" Michelle said she hopes that her book will have a positive effect, "especially in the lives of children, as they are full of wonder and are little sponges seeking information."



Michelle was inspired to write while she was recovering from surgery.



Michelle explains, "I had my epiphany as I was at home healing and contemplating my life and how long I might have to live. With cancer, the average life expectancy is five years and that's if you catch it early and respond to the treatments. With this knowledge, my desire has become to leave this world a little better place to live and perform work that makes a positive contribution to our lives."



Everyone that is interested in ordering; Mommy, is the Computer Smarter than Me?; to help fulfill this goal



