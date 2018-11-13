Hattiesburg, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --Effective November 12, 2018, The Moreno Law Group has opened its doors at 4008 Oferral Street, in Hattiesburg, MS. This location provides a convenient, discreet, and comfortable office for clients of the firm. It also offers plenty of free parking.



C.C. Moreno said, "I am excited to serve the PineBelt and surrounding areas in my new capacity. The Moreno Law Group is ready, willing, and able to assist you with all of your legal needs. I look forward to meeting with each and every client and spending dedicated time on your cases."



The Moreno Law Group takes the complications out of your real estate closings, estate planning, wills, trusts, health care directives, powers of attorney, asset titling, gun trusts, special needs trusts, contract review, probate administration, contested probate litigation, and more.



For further information, contact us at 601-203-0911 to set up a complimentary consultation or visit The Moreno Law Group on the web at http://www.MorenoLawMS.com



WEBSITE: The Moreno Law Group m