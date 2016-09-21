Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2016 --This year, the most epic inflatable 5k Orlando has ever seen will be bouncing into town! On November 12th, XtremeAIR 5k will be hosting a 5k inflatable obstacle course that is fun for the whole family! This is an all-ages, all-fitness levels event that will be unlike any other Orlando 5k. What makes this race different than others? Not only will this Orlando 5k release the inner child of all who participate as runners bounce from obstacle to obstacle, but they will reap the benefits of a day of exercise without having to train for hours on end before the race. Runners, experienced and amateurs, can come as they are without having to worry about being the best or fastest participant. No special athletic ability is required for this event, just bring a fun attitude and laugh it up as you enjoy this Orlando 5k obstacle course. Walk, run, hop, skip, or jump to the finish, the important thing is to have fun!



On November 12, 2016 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, (directions can be found here), runners will join their friends and family on the XtremeAIR 5k course along with 12 massive inflatable bounce houses. These durable, industrial-grade obstacles may look simple, but they pack quite a punch. The first obstacle, Game On, makes for the perfect warm up for the next 11 obstacles to come. Another obstacle, I'm Tired looks like a breeze but runners will surely be walking to the next obstacle, The Cliffhanger, which leaves them with the daunting task of climbing 3 stories up and down a steep hill. What's next? One of the bigger obstacles, The Gauntlet, features swinging balls, inflatable X's, and a giant inflatable jungle that will test participants balance. Flash forward to The Maze, where they'll be searching for their friends if they aren't the first to get lost! We don't want to spoil all the action, so guests will have to get their tickets and discover the rest on race day!



Registration is going on now! Participants are encouraged to sign up before the popular wave times fill up and ticket prices go up. All ages that meet the minimum height requirement of 48" are welcome to this exciting Orlando 5k! So bring the whole family, kids, grandparents, and everyone in between! If there are some friends or family members who'd like to join but can't run in the actual race, spectator seating is always free! For larger groups interested in registering as a team, group discounts are available! Details on registering teams can be found here. Military and first responders also receive a special discount, just make sure to bring appropriate ID when checking in.



Guests are encouraged to save time on race day and pick up their race packets the day before the event at the designated location (pick up time and location can be found on the event page). Procrastinators have no need to worry however, as packet pick up and registration can be done on the morning of the race! Runners who need to take care of this on race day should arrive about an hour early to ensure enough time to park, collect your ticket and packet, check in, and check out the course!



About XtremeAIR 5k

