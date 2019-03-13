Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2019 --Shiny Leaf introduces 'Shiny Leaf Rewards', a points-based loyalty program that rewards its loyal customers with perks and exclusive privileges. It comes with a brief preview to the Shiny Leaf mobile app which is soon to launch. The mobile app has useful features to support the rewards club functions and to enhance customer's shopping experience.



The program does not require membership fees or initial purchases to register. Customers can create an account, and automatically receive bonus points upon registration. The club entitles the members to many privileges such as yearly birthday presents, discounts, free products, and gift cards. The program also lets members claim points automatically for any purchase made from various sales channels including Amazon, eBay and more, even historical purchases made years ago.



"We always strive to give our customers the best, and now we are excited to introduce Shiny Leaf Rewards, the most innovative and rewarding loyalty club," said Alisha Lawson, PR manager and representative of Shiny Leaf. "The beauty of our loyalty program is in the simplicity of it. There is no other loyalty program giving its customers a chance to get their free shampoo and conditioner just for regularly buying from the same brand."



Furthermore, Shiny Leaf gave a preview to its new mobile app that will facilitate customer interface within the loyalty club. Customers will be able to access their accounts and track points anytime, anywhere they want using the Shiny Leaf mobile app. Shopping for their favorite Shiny Leaf products will become easier and faster. The mobile app will be available soon for free download for Android and iOS devices.



Meanwhile, Shiny Leaf offers their customers new products. The company has recently launched the Advanced Formula Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner for hair growth on March 8 2019, to celebrate Women's Day. Shiny Leaf will add a DHT Blocker Shampoo and Conditioner to the collection throughout the month of March 2019. These upcoming DHT-blocking products are some of the most advanced solution for hair loss and balding in the market today, formulated to work for both men and women.



Everyone looking for amazing products and excellent customer support finds Shiny Leaf to exceed expectations. The company has been delivering impressive results year on year for the past years. Customers who are interested to know more about the company, their products, and the incentives they offer can visit the Shiny Leaf website at https://www.shinyleaf.com/.