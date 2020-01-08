The Most Innovative Fintech Will Not Be Found at CES but All over Las Vegas This Week

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --Household names like American Express, Capital One and UBS have a commanding presence on the CES floor this year. ChoiceTrade, ever fleet of foot and nimble in meeting the needs of online investors is taking a different approach; Popup demos all over Las Vegas this week.



ChoiceTrade is celebrating 20 years in business catering to online investors who want a superior trading experience with zero or near-zero brokerage commission. Their cutting-edge trading app and web-based platform deliver lightning-fast order execution along with all the investing tools needed to make informed decisions.



Popup events will be happening all over Las Vegas this week allowing investors to discover everything the ChoiceTrade app can do. Interested investors are encouraged to follow #ChoiceTrade on social media for popup times and locations.



ChoiceTrade Holdings, a fintech firm, is ChoiceTrade's parent company. One of its proudest achievements is an all-new micro investing app. This new app, slated for launch in 2020, will empower billions of global citizens to invest as little as $10 giving this huge under-served audience access to some of the same investment opportunities everyone else enjoys.



Currently ChoiceTrade Holdings is in a growth phase and is seeking new investors via equity crowdfunding to raise the funds necessary to fuel growth and expansion.



Details of their equity crowdfunding offering are available at http://bit.ly/2KmNpVG



The Official ChoiceTrade Website – http://www.choicetrade.com