The Most Rugged Mini Solar Speaker Gives Music a New Lease on Life and Sound

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2018 --With its big sound built into a pocket-sized body and encased in a rugged outer shell, the SolarBox Mini, which playfully touts itself as "the most rugged mini solar speaker", packs a punch in more ways than one. The device, which is designed to be shatterproof, dustproof, weatherproof (ranging from temperatures of -68 F/-20 C to 113 /45 C) and IPX6 waterproof, allows music lovers to bring their tunes wherever they go.



At the heart of its design is the SolarBox Mini speaker, pumping out bass beats in the great outdoors. This is protected with three hardy layers of solid rubber and silica gel that absorbs and disperses any force of impact or shock and lends to the stereo's rugged and durable construction.



The SolarBox Mini promises 30 minutes of non-stop, continuous and high-quality music on hikes, beaches, trails and while adventure biking, after only 30 minutes of solar-powered charging. Its original high power monocrystalline silicon solar panels usher in and make use of a new generation of solar charging technology so users can enjoy a crisp quality wherever they go.



Besides the perks of solar charging, the SolarBox Mini is also built for city and urbanscapes as it incorporates Bluetooth 4.2 features, AUX input, hands-free calling, and a 2000mAh battery, which supports up to 20 hours of battery life.



The HD-audio speakers are designed with travelers and 'nomads' in mind. Developers wanted a lightweight and portable speaker as a single and compact solution. The SolarBox Mini measures only 101 mm x 101 mm x 47 mm and weighs in at just 226 grams. So far, their IndieGoGo campaign has managed to reach almost 50% of the $20,000 goal, racking in over $9,000 USD from a total of 266 backers — and counting.



The passionate and innovative team of six engineers, designers and marketers hope to see the launch of their product in June of 2018. The current design features were narrowed down by the team in response to the original SolarBox, which was all about creating a portable, solar-powered, wireless Bluetooth speaker in 2017, also for use outdoors, with a power amplifier. The SolarBox Mini, then, builds on the success of its predecessor and surpasses it with its durability. This release has a deliberate focus on giving the "customer a brand new user experience."



Included in the box upon delivery will be the SolarBox Mini speaker unit, an AUX audio cable, USB charging cable, key strap, operations manual, carabiner and velcro strap. Patrons of the campaign who opt for the "group pack", the $125 option, will enjoy five separate boxes, at a discounted 48% of the original price.