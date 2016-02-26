The Mother Duck Does the Thinking for Moms-to-Be with 10% off Pre-Packed Maternity Hospital Bags

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --Launched to simplify the lives of pregnant moms, packing a hospital bag just got easier. The Mother Duck now offers 10% off anything in their product line for a shout out on social media. The Mother Duck is an American maternity luxury brand located in New York. The company is known for their famous hospital bag and their line of ultra-soft maternity pajamas. Doing the thinking for their customers, the company provides moms-to-be with all their hospital bag and postpartum essentials.



With more companies expected to carry the brand, The Mother Duck has already built a strong presence in the U.S. through small maternity boutiques including ETSY. Since the launch of their website The Mother Duck has sent "fully-stocked" hospital bags off to labor and delivery rooms in celebration of motherhood. Hospital bags filled to the brim with hospital bag essentials can be ordered on TheMotherDuck.com.



Moms-to-be planning a hospital birth should pack at least three weeks before their due date. For busy moms that don't have the leisure of packing their own hospital bag, or just aren't sure what products they'll need, the pre-packed maternity bag is a great option. The hospital bag includes natural organic products to soothe moms before, during, and after labor. The company has thought of everything. With practicality as a working principle, each carryall is a hospital bag checklist personified. A show stopping shower gift, pre-packed hospital bags contain recognizable brands like Tom's of Main, Blum Naturals, and Palmers. It even comes in its own gift box ready for the party.



The Creative Designer at The Mother Duck said of the gift for new moms, "The Mother Duck delivers an alternative to traditional thinking. Once you're pregnant everything is about the baby. But what about mom? The Mother Duck brand stands for the fact that the better mom feels, the better care she can give. We provide all the products mom needs to make the most out of your hospital stay and postpartum recovery!"



About The Mother Duck Inc.

TheMotherDuck.com provides postpartum products including designer hospital bags and a line of ultra-soft maternity pajamas. Moms can find all the products they need to make the most out of their hospital stay and postpartum recovery! The Mother Duck Inc. is devoted to giving back and supports St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital as a Partner in Hope. Join their community of moms blog to find great tips, ideas, and inspiration.



