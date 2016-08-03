The MultiDesk Is a Smart, Height Adjustable Workstation That Remembers Preferences and Settings

Sudbury, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --MultiDesk, the revolutionary new smart and connected height adjustable workstation that automatically remembers preferences and settings for each user, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The innovative new breakthrough with MultiDesk, is that the smart desk is able to connect to the network, be it local or remote, which connects to a database that contains all the user ID's that contain stored preferences of sitting and standing heights.



"The inspiration for the MultiDesk project primarily comes from two areas. What we do well is having existing RFID technology that did not previously have a specific purpose," says founder and CEO Bill Sorel, "and secondly and maybe more importantly because this technology can possibly help people, like myself who suffer from chronic back pain."



The users are recognized by the MultiDesk and RFID card tags automatically adjust the desk for whatever the user sets. The desk can be controlled either with the included software or by manual buttons located on the desk itself. The desk provides the user with the height feedback as well as much session time has been spent standing or sitting so that the time can be adjusted or better monitored for both health and comfort.



"This device is for individuals who may have multiple users who require access to the same workstation but all have different needs," adds Sorel. "Additionally, users who use multiple workstations frequently now have a device that doesn't require them to need to make manual adjustments every time. Simply present your tag at the reader and the desk will do the rest for you."



The desk measures 24" wide by 48" long and can support two monitors, a keyboard and a phone or really anything up to 200lbs. The height adjusts to from 60 to 130 cm (24 to 51 inches). At present time, the desk comes in white and chocolate table finishes.



The Canadian Patent Pending MultiDesk Smart Heigh Adjustable Workstation is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2akCvhI



About Soreltech

Soreltech, is an electronics hardware design company focused on RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology. In addition to providing custom solutions for clients we offer our own product line of RFID components including the recently released MultiDesk. We use our 15 years of experience in Aerospace and Industrial sectors to bring new innovation to market.



For more information on Soreltech please visit http://www.soreltech.com