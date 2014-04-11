The Music Industry Self Help Guide - Taking Your First Steps Towards Trampling over the Obstacles in an Independent Market

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2014 --The first volume in a series of music education guidebooks that provides valuable resources for emerging artists along with the building blocks necessary to create leverage and equity in their career.



The Music Industry Self Help Guide – Taking Your Steps towards Trampling Over The Obstacles in an Independent Market is the first literary contribution from author Michael Repel, a longtime working musician and independent record label owner.



After playing with many bands, mentoring artists from multiple genres at music conferences, and receiving multiple submissions from unprepared artists and bands; Repel thought it necessary to provide a book for emerging artists that addressed all of the items that are creating a huge disparity between working musicians and those who are trying to get their foot in the door of the industry.



Deeply rooted in the DIY (Do it yourself) mentality, this book provides a realistic approach to multiple aspects of career development that are overlooked by many entry level and intermediate artists.



With real world statistics, and at times, some hard doses of common sense; this book is loaded with personal experience in addition to the tools and concepts that every artist needs to move forward in the independent music market.



Written in an honest, conversational, though-provoking, and inspirational manner this book will eliminate a majority of the guesswork that aspiring musicians will face and prepare them for the realities of today’s music industry.



Preview The Music Industry Self Help Guide where it is currently available for purchase; on Amazon kindle, Apple iBooks, Google Books, Kobo books, Sony books, Samsung Reader, Nook, and Blio.



A paperback edition is available for US residents by mail-order on the books website; http://themusicindustryselfhelpguide.com (282 pages, 6 x 9 US Trade size.) ISBN: 978-0-9915155-0-9



Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JBNP656



Apple iBooks: https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/music-industry-self-help-guide/id850533215?mt=11



Googlebooks: https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Michael_Repel_THE_MUSIC_INDUSTRY_SELF_HELP_GUIDE?id=Op0zAwAAQBAJ



Kobo books: http://store.kobobooks.com/en-US/ebook/the-music-industry-self-help-guide



Barnes and Noble Nook: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-music-industry-self-help-guide-michael-repel/1119057631?ean=9780991515516



About Michael Repel

Michael Repel has been involved with underground and independent music scenes since 1986. Observing from a young age how the mechanics of these music scenes operated, he has developed a keen eye for what makes many artists, bands, and even music markets as a whole achieve success, growth, and sustainability along with the factors that cause their inability to function and ultimately their overall failure.