Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2019 --The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) announced today they are partnering with Quidel Corporation to offer an accredited educational webinar focusing on natriuretic peptide screening for the identification, assessment, and treatment of heart failure.



The number of people diagnosed with heart failure is rising and is projected to increase by 46 percent by the year 2030. Although the five-year survival for heart failure diagnosis after a myocardial infarction has improved over the past decade, challenges remain with identification and management.1 One such challenge is the evidence of suboptimal implementation of guideline-recommended therapies. Heart failure guidelines have recommended prevention through optimal management of risk factors and comorbidities and evidence now exists which support the use of natriuretic peptide biomarkers to assist with the diagnosis or exclusion of heart failure in both chronic and acute care settings.



Ronald A. Yee, MD, MBA, FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer for NACHC, commented "We are excited to offer this education to the healthcare professionals in our centers who care for those with and at risk of developing heart failure. Becoming acquainted with the latest information will allow us to provide better care to the patient populations we serve."



The live educational webinar will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2 to 3 PM ET, and participants may register online at HFScreening.com. Presenters, in addition to Dr. Yee, include heart failure experts W. Frank Peacock IV, MD, FACEP, FACC (Baylor, Houston, TX); William E. Chavey II, MD, MS (University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI), and Beth T. Davidson, DNP, ACNP, CCRN, CHFN (HCA Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Nashville, TN) The program is accredited for physicians, nurses, and pharmacists and there are no fees for registration or continuing education certificates. After the live webinar, the on-demand version will be available for a 2-year period.



Dr. Peacock, Professor of Emergency Medicine and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, has authored over 500 publications, over 100 of which are in the area of heart failure commented about recent guideline recommendations "In 2017, for the first time, the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association/Heart Failure Society of America heart failure management guidelines issued a class IIA recommendation for using natriuretic peptide screening for those at risk of developing heart failure followed by team-based care to prevent the development of new-onset heart failure.19 Very few healthcare professionals are implementing these recommendations. We are excited to present practical information in this webinar so they know how they can intervene and improve care."



About National Association of Community Health Centers

Established in 1971, the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) serves as the national voice for America's Health Centers and as an advocate for health care access for the medically underserved and uninsured.



To learn more read Community Health Center Fact Sheet.



References



1. Benjamin EJ, Blaha MJ, Chiuve SE, et al. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2017 Update: A Report From the American Heart Association. American Heart Association Statistics Committee and Stroke Statistics Subcommittee. Circulation. 2017 Mar 7;135(10):e146-e603.



2. Komajda M. Current challenges in the management of heart failure. Circ J. 2015;79(5):948-53.



3. Richards AM, Doughty R, Nicholls MG, et al. Plasma N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide and adrenomedullin: prognostic utility and prediction of benefit from carvedilol in chronic ischemic left ventricular dysfunction. Australia-New Zealand Heart Failure Group. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2001;37:1781-7.



4. Tang WH, Girod JP, Lee MJ, et al. Plasma B-type natriuretic peptide levels in ambulatory patients with established chronic symptomatic systolic heart failure. Circulation. 2003; 108:2964-6.



5. Zaphiriou A, Robb S, Murray-Thomas T, et al. The diagnostic accuracy of plasma BNP and NT-proBNP in patients referred from primary care with suspected heart failure: results of the UK natriuretic peptide study. Eur J Heart Fail. 2005;7:537-41.



6. Son CS, Kim YN, Kim HS, et al. Decision-making model for early diagnosis of congestive heart failure using rough set and decision tree approaches. J Biomed Inform. 2012;45:999-1008.



7. Kelder JC, Cramer MJ, Van WJ, et al. The diagnostic value of physical examination and additional testing in primary care patients with suspected heart failure. Circulation. 2011;124:2865-73.



8. Balion C, Don-Wauchope A, Hill S, et al. Use of Natriuretic Peptide Measurement in the Management of Heart Failure [Internet]. 13(14)-EHC118-EF ed. Rockville, MD: 2013.



9. Booth RA, Hill SA, Don-Wauchope A, et al. Performance of BNP and NT-proBNP for diagnosis of heart failure in primary care patients: systematic review. Heart Fail Rev. 2014;19:439-51.



10. Dao Q, Krishnaswamy P, Kazanegra R, et al. Utility of B-type natriuretic peptide in the diagnosis of congestive heart failure in an urgent-care setting. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2001; 37:379-85.



11. Davis M, Espiner E, Richards G, et al. Plasma brain natriuretic peptide in assessment of acute dyspnoea. Lancet. 1994; 343:440-4.



12. Maisel AS, Krishnaswamy P, Nowak RM, et al. Rapid measurement of B-type natriuretic peptide in the emergency diagnosis of heart failure. N Engl J Med. 2002;347:161-7.



13. Moe GW, Howlett J, Januzzi JL, et al. N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide testing improves the management of patients with suspected acute heart failure: primary results of the Canadian prospective randomized multicenter IMPROVE-CHF study. Circulation. 2007;115:3103-10.



14. Mueller C, Scholer A, Laule-Kilian K, et al. Use of B-type natriuretic peptide in the evaluation and management of acute dyspnea. N Engl J Med. 2004; 350:647-54.



15. van Kimmenade RR, Pinto YM, Bayes-Genis A, et al. Usefulness of intermediate amino-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide concentrations for diagnosis and prognosis of acute heart failure. Am J Cardiol. 2006;98:386-90.



16. Januzzi JL Jr, Chen-Tournoux AA, Moe G. Amino-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide testing for the diagnosis or exclusion of heart failure in patients with acute symptoms. Am J Cardiol. 2008;101:29-38.



17. Santaguida PL, Don-Wauchope AC, Ali U, et al. Incremental value of natriuretic peptide measurement in acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF): a systematic review. Heart Fail Rev. 2014;19:507-19.



18. Hill SA, Booth RA, Santaguida PL, et al. Use of BNP and NT-proBNP for the diagnosis of heart failure in the emergency department: a systematic review of the evidence. Heart Fail Rev. 2014;19:421-38.



19. Yancy CW, Jessup M, Bozkurt B, et al. ACC/AHA/HFSA Focused Update of the 2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management of heart failure: a report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Failure Society of America. Circulation. 2017;136:e137–e161.