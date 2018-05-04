The New CHIIZ Sonic Hands-Free Automatic Toothbrush Revolutionizes the Toothbrush Industry

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --A uniquely designed and revolutionary new automatic sonic-powered toothbrush is giving the world a glimpse into the future of oral care. Shenzhen-based manufacturer CHIIZ introduces the "embedded automatic toothbrush". A hands-free device is designed to provide users with a refreshingly-innovative and time-saving teeth cleaning experience. The CHIIZ toothbrush will first become available to the public through a crowdfunding campaign slated to begin soon in the coming weeks.



The CHIIZ automatic toothbrush is primarily aimed towards consumers who may be experiencing dental issues. Many people have a tendency to brush their teeth incorrectly or have di?culty ?nding enough time to brush twice a day. CHIIZ offers a solution to these concerns, as well as a more convenient option for those who may need to brush while away from home. The brush uses a liquid form of toothpaste and is simple to rinse clean at any water faucet or fountain.



Designed like a custom-fitted mouthguard and powered by a rechargeable battery, each side of every tooth is covered as the brush performs a full and thorough clean in just 30 seconds. This represents a 75% reduction in brushing time from the two minutes generally recommended by dentists when using a standard toothbrush. Most importantly, the user's hands also remain free while the cleaning takes place.



In addition to saving time, the CHIIZ toothbrush is designed to clean teeth with the proper and optimal technique. The brush head design and its angling are based from the Bass method, which is widely accepted by dentists as the ideal method for brushing. The sonic wave technology employed within the toothbrush also provides a deeper level of cleaning than is otherwise possible with a manual toothbrush, while avoiding damage to tooth enamel from improper brushing methods.



The CHIIZ toothbrush differs from previous automatic toothbrush efforts with its use of an inner motor mounted inside of the unit. This design increases the portability of the whole unit, making it a fit-in-your-pocket toothbrush. Essentially, the inner motor utilizes the bridges between the bristles to transmit sonic waves effectively and equally to every tooth. Instead of brushing back and forth, the sonic wave vibrations clean your teeth in an increasingly gentle and effective way.



The production of the brush will be funded by a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which is set to launch within the coming weeks. To keep up to date with all the latest news related to CHIIZ, the website is currently available at www.chiizat.com.