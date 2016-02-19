Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --The New Tenth-Generation 2016 Honda Civic Has Arrived at Bob Boyte Honda. The 10th-generation Honda Civic is here, and it's the most dynamic and comprehensive redesign of the Civic yet. Honda engineers have redesigned the Civic from the ground up, creating an all-new compact Civic that's already been acknowledged as impressive, with awards such as the North American Car of the Year Award. More information is available below.



For the 10th-generation redesign, Honda has put an incredible number of new elements and advancements into the 2016 Civic. Not only will it be available as a sedan, a coupe, a hatchback, and performance Si models, but it will also be available for the first time in the USA as a Type-R model. It will features two all-new engines, including the first Honda turbo engine available in the US. Available features like Honda Sensing technologies, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto make the Civic that much more advanced.



The new Civic has a bold new design to match its new features. With wide proportions and an athletic stance, the 2016 Civic is designed to stand out from the crowd. The designers aimed for a design that would demonstrate the dynamic handling and powerful performance of the new Civic while still being incredibly functional. The spacious cabin is filled with impressive design and comfort features.



Everything about the new 2016 Civic has been crafted to make it an excellent choice for all kinds of drivers. Bob Boyte Honda is proud to carry the new Civic, and will be happy to arrange a test drive for anyone who wishes to experience the new 2016 Civic for themselves.



About Bob Boyte Honda

Bob Boyte Honda, located in Brandon, Mississippi, is a high quality Honda dealership that's dedicated to bringing the best possible experience to its customers. Since Bob Boyte Honda opened in 2005, it has won the Honda President's Award for eight years in a row--the only Honda dealership to do so. Bob Boyte Honda stocks a wide selection of new Honda vehicles, as well as pre-owned vehicles and Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. In addition, it's home to a service center, as well as a parts store with genuine Honda parts and accessories. Bob Boyte Honda is located at 2188 Hwy 18, Brandon, MS 39042.