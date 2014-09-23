The New Electronic Cigarette Shop Online Launched by Heaven Gifts

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --Heaven Gifts http://www.heavengifts.com are pleased to announce the launch of an entirely new electronic cigarette online shop which has been designed and built from the ground up after many months of planning. The new version is stylish and is full of features making the site customer-friendly.



Today, Heaven Gifts has become one of the best and most reliable distributors of E-Cigarette,and has great competitive advantages same as these world renowned brands do, such as Aspire, Dekang, Hangsen, Joyetech, Innokin, KangerTech, Vapeonly. This online shop are gathering a rich range of e-Cigarette products, including starter kits, e-liquids, atomizers, batteries mods, DIY accessories.



However, on the same note, it is not just in this to provide awesome products. Knowing how important it is to have just as awesome customer service. It’s one of those little things that in reality is a really big deal, and can make or break a customer’s relationship with a brand.



When it comes to products, a 7-day money back guarantee and month warranty on certain model are offered. These give customers options to try it out and see if it fits their imagines of the ultimate vaping devices. Find a defect in it, or find that it just does not meet expectations, send it back! HG won’t think any less of its customers!



Great money-saving programs are set up, such as Refer-a-Friend, Points Exchange program. The Refer-a-Friend program earns customers certain commissions for every friend they refer to who makes a purchase; after their purchasing of any e-cig product, they will obtain certain rewarding points which used for exchange gifts or coupons from HG.



Packaging and shipping are the processing parts usually negatively impact online shopping experience. But with great confidence, each order is proceed in a fast and correct way. The choices of shipping include registered airmail, EMS and DHL. Each order is inspected by at least 3 workers. The order, weight information are recorded to minimize missendings happen. Guess what? HG's products have been exported to countries all around the world, like USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, etc.



A good impression of a thing or person usually comes from the commons' vision first. A good online shopping experience goes the same way. Hence HG's professional team stream lined its shopping page to give customers quick access to the product or/and the brand they are looking for. Consolidate information on its work to worldwide customers in the “Announcement” section; while the “Voice” section offers customers a platform to share their shopping experience.



About heavengifts.com

Offering customers good e-cigarette products with reasonable price in good service is Heaven Gifts's persistent pursuit.