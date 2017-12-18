The New FURO X-Series Are Compact, Lightweight and Powerful Carbon Fibre Ebikes

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --FUROSYSTEMS has launched two electric bikes, the FX and the SX, to allow riders to go wherever they need to with ease. The FX is the first foldable carbon fibre ebike. It is lightweight and perfect for cruising around town. The SX model is a versatile mountain ebike designed to dominate any terrain.



The FX is powered by a 250W motor at the rear of the bike. Hydraulic disk brakes help riders keep their speed in check, and nine gears make it easy to handle just about any smooth terrain. The bike folds up to a compact size, letting riders take it with them wherever they go, whether to the office or just out running errands. An 8.7Ah battery delivers an impressive range of 45 kilometers. An upgraded 10.5Ah battery is in the works and will boost the range to more than 55 kilometers.



The SX ebike is equipped to handle all types of terrain, from the smooth roads of the city to the rough trails of the mountains. Suntour XCM front suspension provides a smooth, comfortable ride, even when the road is bumpy. Weighing in at just 19 kilograms, this bike is easy to carry when not riding.



Both bikes are constructed from durable carbon fiber to minimize weight while maximizing durability. Riders can control the power output of the motor for greater speed control. This also enables them to primarily utilize the pedals while riding to get a workout. Of course, riders can let the motor take over at any time when they would prefer just to glide.



To help bring these ebikes to market, FuroSystems is running a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The campaign has a funding goal of €50,000. At the time of this release, it has generated over €18,500 from more than 10 backers. The campaign has a flexible funding goal, so the creators will receive any money contributed, even if the campaign doesn't reach its target.



To reward campaign backers for their contributions, FuroSystems is offering a series of gifts. Starting at contributions of €1,299 or more, backers will receive a FURO FX ebike. Backers can get an SX model for donations of €1,699 or more. The brand estimates that rewards will be shipped out to customers beginning in May 2018.



About FuroSystems

Established in 2016, FuroSystems aims to bring electric-powered transportation to the masses. Its products combine beautiful aesthetics with performance and convenience.