The New Gourmet Boutique Chic Professional Hand Zester Grater Rasp with Protective Cover Guard Launched on Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --Boutique Chic announce the launch of their new product called Gourmet Boutique Chic Professional Hand Zester Grater Rasp with Protective Cover Guard, which is now available on Amazon at just $14.97.



The new professional Zester that was launched by Boutique Chic is made of premium quality food grade materials and stainless steel precision sharp blade based on the FDA Standard. It features a classic black and white handle with non-slip grip. This unique, premium quality product is a perfect zester tool for professional cooking. It is great for garlic paste, to sprinkle Hard Cheeses onto Pizza, Appetizers or to sprinkle Shave Chocolate on Cupcakes, Cream Pies, Hot Chocolate, and much more.



The product has dozens of sharp teeth, which help people scrape of the zest easily with only a little pressure applied. The bitter white pith is left behind. The zester can easily transform cheeses into mounds of tasty goodness while veggies, chocolate, and spices can be effortlessly added to the favorite recipes to give a deeper taste and flavor. The lightly zested citruses can also be used to take the dish to the next level.



The new Gourmet Boutique Chic Professional Hand Zester Grater Rasp With Protective Cover Guard (http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00KQ7TZZS) can be used for a great variety of foods. That includes root vegetables, potatoes, horseradish, frozen bananas, hard boiled eggs, and tomatoes, for dishes like casseroles, beef, custards, desserts, flavored breads and more. It can also be used for fun experiments where the possibilities are endless.



People who buy the Gourmet Boutique Chic Professional Hand Zester Grater Rasp can start to make their meals more interesting and cook like a professional chef. The product has received positive reviews by professional product reviewers, and it has also received great reviews from consumers who have bought the product.



Barry Frazier who bought the popular kitchen tool on Amazon said: "I've never really used anything like this before – I used it to grate some garlic - worked great - east to handle - very ergonomic. Put in the dishwasher, and it went through great. Excellent product - very versatile - highly recommend - would make a great gift for anyone who loves to cook."



The product comes with a lifetime guarantee to give consumers the confidence they are buying a quality product that comes with complete satisfaction.



To find out more details about the new Boutique Chic Professional Hand Zester and to make orders, please visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00KQ7TZZS



