The New Gourmet Boutique Chic Professional Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat Has Become a Bigger Seller on Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2015 --The New Gourmet Boutique Chic Professional Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat has now been made available on Amazon. Since the launch of the product, it has become a big seller on Amazon with cooking fans.



The product is offered with an unsurpassed lifetime guarantee to prove that Boutique Chic stands for quality. The Gourmet Boutique Chic Professional Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat 2pc Twin Pack Set for Half Size Cookie Sheets is priced at $15.97 and free shipping on orders over $35.



The new product is made of food grade silicone certified by FDA and LFGB and is safe for temperatures ranging between -40 to 482 Degrees Fahrenheit. It does not absorb any taste or odor and can be used in dishwashers. With the new Non-Stick Baking Mat, no more scorching, burning, sticking or pan scrubbing will be experienced in the kitchen.



The need for baking oils and fats will be eliminated to offer the family members healthier food choices with much fewer calories.



The Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat Set (http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00MLLE1JC) enables consumers to remove all oil sprays, parchment paper and aluminum foil from their kitchen, as this innovation allows them to conveniently "bake green". Consumers can conveniently use it in their electric ovens, toaster ovens, microwaves, gas ovens, freezers and refrigerators.



Due to the non-stick properties of this baking mat set, no spatula has to be used for removing the baked goods. The mat starts to cool right after removing it from the oven.



The product is perfect or making candies, peanut brittle, granola, cookies, bread, pastries, pizzas, freezing herbs, fruits, and vegetables. It can also be used for roasting fish, chicken, potatoes and other sorts of meats and veggies.



To learn more details about the new Professional Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat and to make an order, please visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00MLLE1JC



About Gourmet Boutique Chic Professional Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat

The Gourmet Boutique Chic Professional Silicone Non-Stick Baking Mat makes it more fun to bake and cook, and brings a healthier cooking experience.