The New Guidomaggi Autumn/Winter Elevator Shoes Collection Is Here - Dynamic, Contemporary and Simply Glamorous

Milan, October 21, 2019 - Dynamic, trendy and glamourous are just a few of the adjectives that characterize the new autumn/winter 2019-2020 collection, designed by GuidoMaggi. Shoes made to ensure maximum comfort and increase the stature up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in utmost discretion are the new trend. Among the models that cannot be missed in the male wardrobe for the next season are the classic ones, such as the boots, which have become a must-have item of men's fashion, the double monk straps revisited in a contemporary key, and the iconic sneakers in a luxury sportswear version.



Every model of GuidoMaggi shoes is handmade by expert craftsmen using top quality materials such as soft Tuscan leather, or full-grain leather, which is declined in the most popular shades of the season. For those who want to increase their height without sacrificing style and comfort, the new exclusive collection is the right choice. The shoes are purely a sophisticated encounter between Italian tailoring tradition and fashion. This is the secret of the success of the Italian brand, a record recognized by the Olympus of fashion.



Among the latest awards for the centennial work of the Lecce brand, comes the praise of Giorgio Armani, the most appreciated Italian designer in the world. "The friend Giorgio- said Emanuele Briganti, CEO of GuidoMaggi - complimented the company that I have the pleasure of directing because it is one of the few companies in Italy able to handmake height increasing shoes, exotic leather jackets and accessories totally bespoke, handmade to measure". This year, greater attention has been placed in the search for suppliers, in the name of protecting the planet, Emanuele Briganti is personally committed to the choice of metal-free materials and eco-sustainable leather.

Self-confident, dynamic, and a lover of true luxury - is the man who chooses GuidoMaggi elevator footwear. The metropolitan warrior who loves himself and wants to be loved: elegant, classy, even in the most casual outfits, he wants to stand out and fascinate other people with his personal and unique style.



For the lovers of luxury sportswear, inspired by the iconic models of the 70s, the new Varenne capsule collection of sneakers manages to combine luxury and sportiness with high-design creations, a result of passion as well as research.

Attractive and fashionable, the GuidoMaggi boots of the new autumn/winter collection are also not to miss. Among the amazing footwear, there are the refined Porta Rudiae boots, made of soft Tuscan Nappa, and the modern Hoboken Beatle Boots, made of black Epi leather and tone-on-tone rubberized calfskin. The shoes increase the height of the wearer from 2.4 (6 cm) up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) in total comfort and they are the quintessence of tailoring 100% made in Italy.



To always be comfortable and elegant, the classic GuidoMaggi models never disappoint. Following tradition but with an irresistible touch of class, GuidoMaggi proposes double monk straps, loafers, and lace-ups, ideal models to complete any outfit adding up style. An example is the United States, in burgundy full-grain leather, a model that is a masterpiece of shoemaking.

The GuidoMaggi models are a jewel to show off with pride, created for the man who likes being himself. It all comes down to true luxury, and true luxury is nothing else but a choice of character - Attention to detail, love for beauty, and refined tailoring. Put into one word - GuidoMaggi.



