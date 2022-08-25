The New Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina Opens in Nassau

Paradise Island, Bahamas -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2022 --Hurricane Hole Marina, a long-time favorite destination for yachts in the Bahamas, has been completely renovated to provide world-class luxury in a state-of-the-art redesign, from upscale amenities to the latest in technology. The marina's update is creating excitement among yacht owners, captains, and crew, who love having Hurricane Hole open as a destination again.



Sterling Global, the developer of the 5-star marina located on Paradise Island in Nassau, has completed renovations providing a mix of style, comfort, and practicality, not only in the marina's yacht facilities but also in the convenient amenities of its community. As a result, it's an all-inclusive destination for yacht owners and guests – a yachting village that welcomes captains and crew with excellent amenities as well – and there's even more slated to come soon.



The renovations expanded the marina's perimeter; arriving yachts can now tie up along more than 6,100 linear feet of deep-water concrete docks, both floating and fixed. In addition, the redesigned marina now offers a generous turning basin that's 240 feet wide, and a depth 14.5 feet below average low tide. Boat slip rentals and sales are available for a wide range of vessel sizes, from a 30-foot center console to a 420-foot megayacht and everything in between. And vessels can access all the power they need: single phase, 3-phase, 400 amps and 480 volts.



Once docked, yacht owners and crews will find an impressive array of services, starting with 24-hour security for complete peace of mind. The marina is an approved port of entry, with on-site Customs clearance. In-slip fueling means yachts are ready to go whenever it's time for a day on the open water. In addition, users can stay connected in the marina, which offers Wi-Fi and direct internet fiber.



Off the yacht, users can enjoy an array of top-of-the-line facilities designed to make their stay perfect. These include state-of-the-art fitness facilities, swimming pools, private meeting spaces, and concierge services. Hurricane Hole is captain and crew friendly, everyone is welcome to relax or energize at the pool, and opening soon, the captain's lounge and gym facilities.



There's plenty to recommend aside from boating facilities. The marina is situated within the Paradise Landing community which offers retail, a poolside bar and grill, luxury residences, swimming pools, and a fitness center.



Located adjacent to the marina, Sterling Commons offers an engaging assortment of residential, retail, dining, and amenities. It's now home to the flagship store of 700 Wine and Spirits, a private bank & trust, and executive offices that can be rented daily or monthly. On the horizon are a gourmet grocery store and a waterfront-dining complex.



The future is even more exciting at Paradise Landing. Plans include luxury dockside residences offering extensive amenities designed for owners and guests. Sterling Global is now accepting reservations for the new luxury Residences of Paradise Landing, to be launched shortly.



Despite the remarkable beauty and luxury of the new facilities, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina is about more than pampering and indulgence. Owners, investors, team members, and guests are fortunate to enjoy the natural beauty of the Bahamas and the gracious hospitality of the Bahamian people; Sterling Global believes this pleasure brings an obligation to make a difference for the environment and society. Therefore, the marina developer has partnered with Lend A Hand Bahamas, The Bahamas National Trust, and the Bahamas Feeding Network to create a positive impact.



Hurricane Hole Marina offers slips for sale and rental. To inquire about reserving your piece of paradise, visit Hurricane Hole Marina or call 242-603-1950.