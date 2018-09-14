The New Resource for Bisexuals, Top10BisexualDatingSites, Launches as Craigslist's Personal Ads Go Away

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2018 --Top10BisexualDatingSites launches as the new resource for LGBT community as personal ads section on Craigslist gets shut down. Using the platform, gays, lesbians, transgender and bisexuals will be able to post their personal ads and find partners.



Top10BisexualDatingSites is going to be a bisexual dating website and act as a cushion for the LGBT community as Craigslist recently decides to shut down the personal ads section. The decision from Craigslist came as a result of government acting on a new bill that aims to overcome online sex trafficking.



According to the Craigslist website, they had to shut it down because keeping it running could have endangered their rest of the services. The company posted the notice on the website and wished the users of the personal ad section good luck.



This announcement was a huge setback for the concerned community as personal ads had always offered more convenience to those searching for partners compared to most other dating websites on the internet. However, Top10BisexualDatingSites is going to fill the void and provide ample resources mainly to bisexuals to find life partners, friends, and other forms of relationships.



Clark, the owner of Top10BisexualDatingSites, said while responding to the action taken by Craigslist, "I fully understand the convenience Craigslist has provided to the bisexual community for more than 20 years, and I also understand the discomfort their announcement has caused. That's exactly why I have stepped forward with Top10BisexualDatingSites. I am pretty the resources we have arranged and put up on the website are going to be a great new start for the LGBT community."



While there is something for everyone who used the personal ads services from Craigslist, the website focuses mainly on the bisexual men, women, and couples i.e. bisexual dating. These individuals can use the website to find Craigslist MW4M, W4MW, and MW4MW opportunities. Additionally, interested people can find lists of websites where they can look for threesome partners as well.



Clark said, "I have done due diligence on my part while coming up with these resources, but I want everyone using my service to act responsibly while exploring new ideas and dimensions in their sexual ventures".



About Top10BisexualDatingSites

Top10BisexualDatingSites is an online resourceful bisexual dating website providing review, rating, and other important details of websites where the LGBT community can find new partners and experience different forms of relationships. The website provides ratings, user count, website links, overviews, and detailed reviews to help interested individual find a platform that best suits their requirements.