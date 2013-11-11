The Newest Fashion - PDF to FlipBook Creator to Create a Cool Digital Library

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2013 --FlipPageMaker Business Software Group is pleased to introduce its new PDF to flipbook software named FlipBook Creator. FlipBook Creator is a Windows' based software for creating Adobe based Flash flip books for the web. It features many advantages and is made with page turning effect to attract easily the attention of the readers.



FlipBook Creator is designed to be used even by people who don't have programming knowledge. The creation of digital flip books has never been easier and faster. The software can convert a PDF files to page flip books. Not only text, but also pictures, graphics, etc. can be added. Turning the pages is just about one simple click. And the turning sound effect makes it almost real.



Created books can be uploaded on the Cloud platform servers. Very comfortable for the users is that they can use virtual showcase to gather and display all online generated books in one place. To show their books in a showcase like a digital library, users need to use embedded Upload Online Service. All books on showcase are collected automatically from users' accounts.



These features are appropriate for parents, teachers, small enterprises, and e-book sellers. They can use FlipBook Creator to create flash and HTML5 flip books and collect them into a digital library that can be available for children, students, staffs and customers.



The uploaded books can be viewed on PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices. FlipBook Creator can create online interactive demonstrations.



The software provides the users with total control over everything including the whole production and hosting of their publication in-house. Flip books in the digital library can be shared, hided, or deleted.



All books, one place, one click, no dust and yellow pages! For more information, go to http://flippagemaker.com/.